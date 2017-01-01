LBUSD announces appointment of LBHS principal

On June 13, the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Jason Allemann as principal of Laguna Beach High School effective July 1.

Dr. Allemann has more than 10 years of experience as a high school principal, currently serving as principal of Dana Hills High School. He has also served as a principal, assistant principal, and counselor in the Anaheim Union High School District.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University in psychology, a master’s degree in social work from California State University, Long Beach, and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern California.

Dr. Jason Allemann

“I am honored and excited to work at such an innovative school and district that has an amazing network of support from the greater school community. I am eager to get to know the staff and students that make Laguna Beach High School a premier organization work for and learn from,” said Dr. Allemann.

Dr. Allemann was determined to be a good match for the district based on student, parent and staff survey and input meeting feedback.

“Dr. Allemann has demonstrated leadership in uniting students, parents, and the community for continued success in academics and the growth of a positive school family, and we are excited for him to bring those skills to Laguna Beach. The feedback I received from parents, students, and staff overwhelmingly focused on a principal who is visible on campus, focuses on continuous improvement and expanding educational opportunities for students, and has experience working in high performing schools. I am excited to have Dr. Allemann join the Laguna Beach team,” said Dr. Jason Viloria, Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Allemann has demonstrated success in moving concepts from ideas to reality and working collaboratively with stakeholders. Under his leadership, Dana Hills High School expanded opportunities for students in career technical education industry pathways connected to the local community.

He has experience working with students with diverse needs, including English Language Learners and special education, and has the knowledge, understanding and desire to support the success of all students.