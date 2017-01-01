Print | Email

Burst into song with Brooke Briggs at Sing-Along Storytime on June 27 at Laguna Beach Library

Back by popular demand, the Laguna Beach Library presents Sing-Along Storytime with Brooke Briggs on Tues, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. This musical sing-along is a 30-minute interactive story time with reading, singing, dancing, and musical instruments. 

Miss Brooke fills the room, so it’s best not to be late. It’s a free family story time for kids of all ages. No preregistration is necessary. LBL is located at 363 Glenneyre St. For more information, call 949-497-1733.

 

