Create a legacy for The Boys & Girls Club of LB

This is the time of year to talk to a financial advisor, CPA and estate planning attorney on how to lower yourtaxes for 2017. The Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach has estate planning and tax specialists that can assist in planning needs. 

Here are some ideas: Give tax free from a IRA up to $100,000 a year to the Boys & Girls Club, consider a Donor Advised Fund and donate Appreciated Stock to the Boys & Girls Club, or a charitable bequest (one of the easiest ways to leave a lasting impact on the Boys & Girls Club), or consider a Charitable Lead Annuity Trust or become a member of the Heritage Club. 

For more information, contact Andrea Randle at 949-715-7918.

 

