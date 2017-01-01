Elijah Meisse and Jack Smith, LBHS seniors, win top instrumental music awards

Laguna Beach High School seniors Elijah Meisse and Jack Smith were announced as the winners of the top two instrumental music awards for 2017 by LBHS Instrumental Music Director Jeremy Chung at the Music Boosters’ annual Band Picnic June 10.

Submitted photo

Elijah Meisse and Jack Smith

Jack Smith received the John Philip Sousa Award recognizing superior musicianship and outstanding dedication. Since 1955, this award has represented the pinnacle of achievement in honoring the top high school band student each year. Smith’s name will be added to the National Sousa Registry.

Elijah Meisse was presented with the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award, which was inaugurated shortly after this great jazz artist died in 1971. This achievement represents the highest level interscholastic award given to a high school jazz musician in recognition of outstanding musical achievement and dedication to the program.

Both winners received personal trophies, framed certificates, and award pins. Their names will be added to the perpetual plaques for each award showcased at Laguna Beach High School.