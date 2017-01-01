Mick will light up your life: Pet of the Week

If you have a six-foot fenced yard, and need a playful pup to fill it, Mick is for you. He is a young male English Pointer, and he’s already been neutered. He has a beautiful black, cream and white coat. Mick is very active (thus the requirement for the six-foot fenced yard), and just needs someone to throw a ball or Frisbee for him.

Mick is full of life and ready for his close-up (who can resist those soulful eyes?)

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.