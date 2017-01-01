Print | Email

Thurston’s Class of 2017 chooses a customized Jeff Sewell plein air painting as their class gift

 Each year, the graduating class of Thurston Middle School presents a class gift to the school to make a lasting positive mark on the campus. This year, the class of 2017 wanted a gift to honor the history of plein air painting in Laguna Beach and Thurston’s commitment to promoting the arts.

 They reached out to the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA), a local nonprofit art organization, who put them in touch with award-winning LB artist Jeff Sewell, LPAPA’s director of education, who also leads LPAPA’s youth education program, The Plein Air Project. 

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Morning by Jeff Sewell

“LPAPA was thrilled to help with the project,” said Toni Kellenberg, LPAPA president. “I’ve always thought that the local schools should start their own plein air collection, since it’s such an important part of our local heritage.”

 Sewell is one of only four living artists to have his work included in The Irvine Museum’s permanent collection, has had his work included in several museum shows, is a LPAPA signature artist and board member, and is a Thurston parent, so he was a natural choice. He went to work immediately to create a custom plein air painting that he entitled “Laguna Morning.”

 The painting was presented to Thurston during the eighth-grade promotion ceremony that took place at Thurston on Thurs, June 22, and will be on display at Thurston to beautify the space in which it will be hung for years to come.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.