Thurston’s Class of 2017 chooses a customized Jeff Sewell plein air painting as their class gift

Each year, the graduating class of Thurston Middle School presents a class gift to the school to make a lasting positive mark on the campus. This year, the class of 2017 wanted a gift to honor the history of plein air painting in Laguna Beach and Thurston’s commitment to promoting the arts.

They reached out to the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA), a local nonprofit art organization, who put them in touch with award-winning LB artist Jeff Sewell, LPAPA’s director of education, who also leads LPAPA’s youth education program, The Plein Air Project.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Morning by Jeff Sewell

“LPAPA was thrilled to help with the project,” said Toni Kellenberg, LPAPA president. “I’ve always thought that the local schools should start their own plein air collection, since it’s such an important part of our local heritage.”

Sewell is one of only four living artists to have his work included in The Irvine Museum’s permanent collection, has had his work included in several museum shows, is a LPAPA signature artist and board member, and is a Thurston parent, so he was a natural choice. He went to work immediately to create a custom plein air painting that he entitled “Laguna Morning.”

The painting was presented to Thurston during the eighth-grade promotion ceremony that took place at Thurston on Thurs, June 22, and will be on display at Thurston to beautify the space in which it will be hung for years to come.