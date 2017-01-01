Laguna Laurus Project funds promising new breast cancer clinical trial at Weill Cornell Medicine in NYC

The Laurus Project, a breast cancer non-profit organization, announced that a new research grant was awarded to Dr. Linda Vahdat, director of the Breast Cancer Research Program at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

In an initial clinical trial of triple negative breast cancer patients organized by Dr. Vahdat, close to 82 percent had no detectable cancer at a five-year follow-up.

Numerous studies have confirmed that cancer cells can lie dormant for years, waiting for a signal to trigger growth. Copper has been shown to be crucial in activating the dormant cells.

The clinical trial run by Dr. Vahdat focused on depleting copper in levels in patients’ blood, creating an environment biologically hostile to tumor growth. The research grant will be used to fund a randomized phase II trial, which is scheduled to begin in 2018.

“Dr. Vahdat’s research may point to a new way of treating breast cancer,” said Teresa Lawsky, founder and CEO of The Laurus Project. “By targeting the cancer microenvironment, she has found an innovative way to keep patients in remission. It is the kind of treatment that we are seeking to fund.”

Submitted photo

Founder and CEO of The Laurus Project, Teresa Lawsky

In addition to funding research, The Laurus Project helps support and provide breast health education and health literacy programs. The non-profit Laurus Project was founded in 2016 and focuses on breast cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for survivors. By supporting mission-aligned scientists, doctors and programs in their formative efforts as they search for new pathways in breast disease and identify targeted modes of therapy, The Laurus Project aims to save and empower individuals affected by breast cancer.

For further information, go to http://www.thelaurusproject.com/