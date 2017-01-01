Savor the sounds – and tastes – of the South Sea at a local luau on July 8

On Saturday July 8, Laguna Beach Net-Works presents a uniquely Lagunan Luau at The Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

The fun fundraiser will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m and will include a Hawaiian BBQ dinner from 6 - 7:30 p.m., followed by Tupua Aloha Entertainment at 7:30 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lots of fun at the luau last year

Attendees will see a primitive Samoan flaming fire knife dance, feel the beat of rhythmic Tahitian drums and enjoy graceful hula dancing, all in the spirit of love and aloha. Tickets cost $20 for the luau and $15 for the barbeque.

Net-Works is a non-profit that helps people enter into a new season of life.

For more information and tickets, call Laguna Beach Net-Works at (714) 231-1230 or visit the organization’s website at www.Net-WorksLB.org.