Impact Giving reaches million-dollar milestone

Impact Giving, a collective women’s giving group started by Laguna Beach women, announced that it has given out more than a million dollars to both local and international nonprofits since its inception. Founders include Karen Wilson, Ann Duncan, Carol Lindquist, Betsy Gosselin and Susan Marx.

“Eight years ago we didn’t exist and today we have impacted literally hundreds of thousands of lives around the world,” said Sam Dawson, Impact Giving’s Grant’s Chair, at the group’s June 1 awards ceremony.

This year Impact Giving awarded $144,000 to six nonprofits, four based in Orange County that tackle homelessness and food insecurity, and two that work in Africa providing solar lights and a school in a rural community.

Submitted photo

Attending this year’s awards dinner were (from l to r): Susan Marx, Patricia Leon, Madeleine Mira, Mia Costa and Chris Costa.

In past years, Impact Giving members have bought bicycles enabling Cambodian girls to get to school safely, helped pay for urgently needed surgeries for uninsured Orange County residents, and provided free wheelchairs – and therefore mobility - for disabled people throughout the developing world who otherwise would have to depend on someone else or be forced to crawl.

Impact Giving has also funded afterschool programs in Santa Ana giving kids a safe alternative to gang life, helped former victims of the sex trade in India acquire job skills and purchased goats in Nepal, giving rural women their first chance to earn an income.

The group, started by a handful of local women who believed they could do more to help others by pooling their resources than they could by donating individually, has grown to 150 “partners,” who each contribute $1,250 annually. Each partner can nominate a nonprofit for consideration. Committees made up of members vet nominees and finalists are voted on by the entire community.

Recently, Impact Giving added the option for women under 40 to join as junior partners for $780 a year or $65 a month. Impact Giving is a 501(c)(3) organization and contributions are tax deductible. To learn more about or to join Impact Giving go to www.impactgivingnow.org.