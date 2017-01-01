Print | Email

Congratulations LBHS Class of 2017!

Laguna Beach High School held its 2017 commencement ceremony Thursday evening, June 22, at the Irvine Bowl. Before starting the next chapter of their journeys – heading off to colleges and universities (including MIT, Stanford, USC, and West Point to name a few), technical schools, the military, beauty schools, and to travel the world – graduates of the Class of 2017 celebrated the end of this one with friends, family and the community on Thursday night. 

Photos by Scott Brashier

LBHS graduates are ready to face the world – together!

There’s no holding them back – except maybe the desire to return home to visit their sweet hometown Laguna Beach. High school reunions coming up!

Olympic Gold Medalist Aria Fischer is headed to Stanford to join her sister Makenzie on the Water Polo team

LBHS graduates toss their caps into the air in celebration Thursday night

More graduation photos by Scott Brashier

