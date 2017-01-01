Congratulations LBHS Class of 2017!

Laguna Beach High School held its 2017 commencement ceremony Thursday evening, June 22, at the Irvine Bowl. Before starting the next chapter of their journeys – heading off to colleges and universities (including MIT, Stanford, USC, and West Point to name a few), technical schools, the military, beauty schools, and to travel the world – graduates of the Class of 2017 celebrated the end of this one with friends, family and the community on Thursday night.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Scott Brashier

LBHS graduates are ready to face the world – together!

Click on photo for a larger image

There’s no holding them back – except maybe the desire to return home to visit their sweet hometown Laguna Beach. High school reunions coming up!

Click on photo for a larger image

Olympic Gold Medalist Aria Fischer is headed to Stanford to join her sister Makenzie on the Water Polo team

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS graduates toss their caps into the air in celebration Thursday night



http://stunewslaguna.com/component/content/article/25452-congratulations-lbhs-class-062317#sigFreeId8a89466ff1 View the embedded image gallery online at:

More graduation photos by Scott Brashier

Click on the left hand photo above to see them all