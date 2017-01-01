City Manager’s Update

Family Fun at Laguna’s Summer Breeze Service Kick-Off Event - On Saturday, July 1, the City of Laguna Beach will hold a fun-filled kickoff event to launch this year’s Summer Breeze bus service at the parking lot at the corner of the 405 Freeway and SR133.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. offering family fun festivities for the whole family. There will be carnival games, refreshments, and prizes and there is no cost for the attendees. There will also be a special drawing for the first 100 people to ride the Summer Breeze that day. Prizes include two premier seats to the Festival of the Arts’ Pageant of the Masters, tickets to Taste of Laguna, Laguna Playhouse, restaurants and more! For additional information on the Summer Breeze free parking and bus service, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/summerbreeze.

Lifeguard Staffing Level-One Begins on June 24 - Swim near a lifeguard. Full staffing of the City’s 30 lifeguard towers will begin on June 24, and continue through Labor Day, September 4.

Spot-the-Banner Contest - There is an upside-down summer banner currently hanging somewhere in the city. Can you find it? Email a picture of the banner to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to become eligible for a special prize by Monday, June 26.

Laguna Beach’s 90th Birthday - Come join us on Tuesday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the City’s 90th birthday! The celebration will take place at City Hall in the Council Chambers. The celebration will include a brief ceremony, a celebratory cake, and a birthday keepsake for attendees. For more information contact Recreation Supervisor, Adam Gufarotti at (949) 497-0304.

Arts and Economic Prosperity Report 5 - On June 17, Robert Lynch, President and CEO of Americans for the Arts announced the findings of the Arts and Economic Prosperity Report. Non-profit arts and culture generated $95.4 million in annual economic activity in Laguna Beach, supporting 2,512 full-time equivalent jobs and generating $8.8 million in local and state revenues. This report was funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. (http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=18372.)

Poet Laureate Webpage - Keep up-to-date on the writing of Laguna Beach’s first Poet Laureate, Kate Buckley. Follow Kate’s posts at: http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/poet_laureate/poems.htm. This project is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Police Department to Participate on OC Pride - The Laguna Beach Police Deportment will be participating and marching in the OC Pride Parade and festival along with other Orange County law enforcement agencies.

Work has Begun at Former Community Services Building - On June 19, work started at the former Community Services Department building adjacent to City Hall. The scope of work includes a complete renovation of the building interior, a new roof (existing tiles to be re-used), and a new sewer lateral.

During construction, there will be periodic closures of the lawn and sidewalk area in front of the building and intermittent use of two parking spaces for loading and unloading of construction debris and materials.