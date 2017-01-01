Friendship Shelter launches its first homeless outreach pilot program downtown this summer

Friendship Shelter will launch its first outreach pilot program starting on July 5 in Laguna Beach’s downtown business district. In an effort to engage homeless people and connect them to local and County resources, staff members will work downtown and will be on-call to respond as needed.

“We’re looking forward to starting this outreach effort and are eager to discover the scope of what’s needed. I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to help connect some of the homeless people downtown with resources that are available to them, and begin to work with them on ending their homelessness,” said Dawn Price, Friendship Shelter Executive Director.

Photo courtesy lagunahungryandhomeless.org

Outreach program will inform homeless people of available resources

The pilot program will last 10 weeks and in addition to street outreach, staff will be on-call to respond to issues related to homelessness. Local businesses are encouraged to call the outreach hotline at 949.339.6042 if they see homeless men and women in distress, crisis, or otherwise in need of help or intervention.

“We are uniquely qualified to do this work,” Price explained. “Our staff is highly trained and has years of practical experience working with homeless people in Laguna Beach. Our goal is always to end homelessness, which will enhance the quality of life for everyone in our community.”

Program will provide valuable data for future planning

At the end of the 10-week pilot, Friendship Shelter will analyze the data they collect and determine next steps. “We don’t know how many calls we’ll get or how many people we’ll be able to work with. This program is intentionally short-term and will inform the need for outreach, specifically downtown,” said Rick Scott, Director of Programs for Friendship Shelter.

For nearly 30 years, Friendship Shelter has provided safe shelter, robust services, and a focus on ending homelessness through housing. Programs include residential shelter, emergency shelter, and housing. For more information visit friendshipshelter.org or call 949.494.6928.