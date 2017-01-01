Tales of weddings from the past 100 years at Laguna Presbyterian Church: some things never change

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Photos by Rick Lang

Approximately 30 couples who had been married at Laguna Presbyterian Church over the past decades made sure to attend the service last Sunday, specifically designed to honor those whose weddings took place in the iconic building – all part of the Church’s year-long celebration of its 100 year history in Laguna Beach.

Congregants Ken and Daryle Lynn Cornelison initially planned an outside wedding back on February 17, 1990.

“But it poured with rain that day,” Ken told me. “And the pastor said, come to the church to be married, there’s no one there – so that’s what we did, along with all our guests.”

Daryle Lynn added, “The funny thing is that I had actually wanted to be married in the church itself but I’d thought it would definitely be booked because that was the Saturday after Valentine’s Day. So it all worked out beautifully.”

“That was a blessing, and our marriage has been a blessing ever since,” Ken adds. “Second time for both of us was a charm.”

Ken and Daryle Lynn Cornelison have been married for 27 years

But that isn’t the end of the Cornelison’s nuptial history. Twenty-five years later, in 2015, they decided to renew their vows in the Church.

On that day, in walked a couple who had missed their appointment to be married at City Hall due to traffic in the Canyon.

The couple had their papers in order…and, courtesy of the Cornelison’s, they had the trappings for a wedding at the church in place also: flowers, a photographer, singers, all the bells and whistles a bride and groom could want, not to mention a pastor – and so the traffic-challenged couple had a church wedding after all.

“That made us happy too,” the Cornelisons say, who have kept in touch with the piggybacking couple ever since.

Laguna Presbyterian Church proved magnetic to the Thomases

Twenty-two years ago, Maryann and Tory Thomas decided that the Laguna Presbyterian Church was the ideal setting for their wedding. Like dating, “We attended three services and we knew this was the church for us,” the Thomases say.

Following their marriage, the church exercised a powerful pull on them, drawing them closer and closer to Laguna, until they were lucky enough to find a home at Top of the World. Now Maryann, a fourth grade teacher at TOW, and Tory, financial advisor at Wells Fargo, are an integral part of the Laguna community and faithful members of the church. “The stars aligned,” Tory says.

I spoke to a number of couples on Sunday and wish I could tell all their stories, but space doesn’t allow for that. However, I do want to mention what a pleasure it was to meet Jerry and Susan Immel, whose wedding took place at 7:30 a.m. to symbolize the start of a new life (Jerry balked at a 6:30 a.m. dawn wedding…); Gary and Lori Cowman, who came all the way from Kenya for the celebration and remain loyal to Laguna through the church and our own Stu News, despite living out of the country since 1990; and congregants Kim and Scott Timmins, who met in high school but married only 30 years later at the Church.

The special service drew the Cowmans back all the way from Kenya

Most impressively, present in the packed congregation were several couples who married in 1953, including Francine Flewelling (maiden name Milner; her father was mayor of Laguna in 1948/9) and husband Ralph, as well as Bruce and Cecile Weed, who were part of a double wedding with Cecile’s sister and husband.

“There must have been 500 people present,” Cecile recalls.

I asked the couples what changes in the church – or wedding ceremonies – they had seen over the years.

“The only change I noticed, looking at my photographs, was that the steps went down, not to the side, nothing much is different at all,” Francine says. “But of course in those days, weddings weren’t nearly as fancy as they are now. We got married at eight at night and there was cake and punch. That was it.”

The Flewellings now have 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren – their youngest granddaughter, Ella Francine Rosenberg, was just recently baptized at this very church.

Some things never change…

Cecile Weed recalls her flower girl, four, screaming when confronted by the intimidatingly long aisle, and her brother, five, comforting her and holding her hand all the way.

(I remember my younger son Kyle reacting in a similar way at a friend’s wedding, and have no doubt that similar tales of wailing flower girls and tiny distressed ring-bearers will be told until the end of time. Cuteness often comes at a price…)

Cecile doesn’t recall many details about the church on the day of her marriage. “A bride doesn’t notice much except for [the groom] and her family,” Cecile notes.

Similarly, I don’t think many people present noticed any change in the building itself: for one thing, it hasn’t much changed, it is as beautiful as the day it was built and as harmonious with its surroundings as ever – and in any case, the atmosphere on Sunday was too thick with fellowship, love and joy for such irrelevant matters to be noticed.