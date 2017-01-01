One World One Ocean announces a “one-minute” video contest for 7–12 graders, entries due by 7/14

One World One Ocean, an organization whose mission is to raise global awareness of the need to protect the health of our oceans, has announced one-minute video contest for 7 – 12 graders, offering the chance to win a GoPro HERO 5 and for the possibility of seeing their videos on the website OneWorldOneOcean.com.

The advocacy group asks kids to make a one-minute video explaining what the ocean means to them, why they feel the ocean is important, how it impacts their lives on a daily basis – and why they believe the ocean is vital to everyone’s life.

Once kids fill out the application on the website, www.oneworldoneocean.com, they’ll receive directions to upload their videos.

Colorful coral reefs are endangered by pollution

Contest entries will be judged by two-time Academy Award nominated filmmaker, Greg MacGillivray. There will also be a Grand Prize winner selected by popular vote by the general public.

The organization requests that contestants do not submit DVDs or cell phone videos of less than HD quality. Contestants are also asked to include in the last frame of their videos their name, address, phone number, and school

Entries are due by July 14.

Grand Prize, plus two additional categories offer prizes

The top videos will be announced on the website July 26 and then be open to public voting, with the Grand Prize winner and two category winners announced on August 11.

Categories include the Grand Prize Winner - Best Ocean Message; Best Humorous Video; and Best Video from a Non-Coastal City. In each case, the prize is a GoPro HERO 5.

On One World One Ocean’s website, Shawn MacGillivray notes that, “The ocean is our candidate. Winning means restoring the ocean to a wild, healthy state.

“It also means helping sea life to thrive, from the tropical reefs to the Arctic sea ice.

Our chief advisor, National Geographic explorer in residence and oceanographer Sylvia Earle, says what we do in the next ten years will set the ocean’s fate for the next 10,000 years. In other words, the stakes are huge, and there is no time to lose. We’ve gone all in to protect the greatest resource this planet has.”