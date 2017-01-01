The City wants you to enjoy the Fourth – safely

--From a press release

The City of Laguna Beach is anticipating large crowds for the July 4 holiday and is requesting the public’s cooperation to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for residents and visitors.

The City fireworks show will originate from Monument Point at Heisler Park. For this reason, the Monument Point area will be closed all day on Tuesday, July 4. Additionally, at approximately 5 p.m., the area of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street (see attached map) will be closed to the public to allow for fireworks preparation.

The City fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m. City trolleys will operate under a modified schedule and will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The normal trolley schedule will resume on Wednesday, July 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The public is expected to observe all City park and beach rules, including: no alcohol on the beaches; no smoking in public places; no tents, canopies, or barbeques are allowed in City beaches or parks; and no fireworks of any kind are allowed in Laguna Beach.

The Laguna Beach Police and Fire Departments will be strictly enforcing the fireworks prohibition.

No dogs are allowed on City beaches from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer season, which extends from June 15 through September 10. All OC Park trails will be closed at sunset.

After the fireworks show, expect heavy traffic as many visitors will be leaving the city via Laguna Cyn Rd and Coast Hwy. Members of the Police and Public Works Departments will be conducting increased traffic control to facilitate the flow of vehicles out of town. As part of this effort, the center lane of Laguna Canyon Road, between Canyon Acres and El Toro Road, will be reversed to add an additional northbound traffic lane.

Remember to connect with the City of Laguna Beach on Nixle for traffic and emergency updates by texting our zip code (92651) to 888-777 as well as following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The cooperation of all residents and visitors is greatly appreciated. The City of Laguna Beach wants to wish everyone a safe and happy Independence Day.