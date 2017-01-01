Evan Roy Dahlke is the featured artist for July at Artist Eye Gallery: his signature is “abscapes”

Artist Eye Gallery will showcase a series of paintings by mixed media artist Evan Roy Dahlke from July 1 through 31. The public is invited to meet the artist and see his collection of paintings during First Thursdays Art Walk, from 6 - 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. In addition, the gallery will host an Artist Reception from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Submitted photo

Evan Roy Dahlke’s Our Wish for Blue

The art of Evan Roy Dahlke reflects the native Southern Californian’s own zest for living. Evan’s signature abstract landscapes (aka “abscapes”) with their vibrant colors and bold textures please the eye and inspire the soul. Evan’s abstract paintings are created with a minimum of twenty-five layers, a patient journey that transpires as he searches for the final spoken word, the truth and the passionate meaning of each work.

After many years of seeing his artistry in private homes and businesses, one of Evan’s clients noted that his beautiful portfolio of sample finishes, with their subtle shading of colors and mixed textures, were good enough to frame and hang on the walls. This led to the discovery of an amazing talent to create stunning art pieces for others to enjoy.

A master of faux painting

A master of faux painting, Evan was one of the first artists to adapt these decorative products in combination with his artistic techniques to create gallery-quality works of art.

Evan’s distinctive approach pulls the viewer into the art to feel the energy and vibrancy residing there. Constantly challenging himself to experiment with new techniques and ways of layering the products, Evan enjoys producing unique one-of-a kind works of art. His work is inspired by life experiences, God’s creation and Biblical events.

Artist Eye Gallery features a diverse collection of artwork by 17 Southern California artists, who provide an eclectic perspective through their exceptional talents and widespread experiences. The gallery exhibits a rich mixture of fine art mediums in Paintings, Sculpture and Photography.

Artist Eye Gallery is located at Cress Street and PCH in Laguna’s HIP District at 1294-A S. Coast Highway Phone: (949) 497-5898. For more information, visit their website at www.artisteyegallerylaguna.com.