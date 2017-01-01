Laguna Art Museum’s Summer Exhibit kicks off the season in perfect California style

By SUZIE HARRISON

Saturday night was a phenomenal night for enjoying the finest in California art, as more than 400 art enthusiasts attended the members’ preview of Laguna Art Museum’s summer exhibits, featuring the much anticipated “Phil Dike: At the Edge of the Sea,” exhibit and “Ben Messick: Memories of Los Angeles.”

The Phil Dike retrospective is the first comprehensive museum exhibit of his work in more than 40 years. The exhibit boasts more than 60 of Dike’s paintings from the 1920s through the early 1980s, highlighting the versatility of the native California artist.

The show includes many pieces that have never been exhibited before, gathered from private and public collections around California.

Noted mostly for his watercolors, Dike recalled the popularity of watercolor painting in Southern California in that decade. “The medium seemed to have a time and place to flourish,” he said. “The freedom was here and so was the light, the sun, the elegant seacoast.”

Phil Dike’s long and storied career on display

Local artist Mike Tauber was impressed by the range and number of Dike’s works on exhibit.

“The daily lifestyle pieces of LA and the Southern California daily lifestyle scenes are the Phil Dike classics. They’re graphic and they’re pictorial,” Tauber said. “They are picture-postcard perfect, and I like the perspective too.”

Looking at Windswept Point Huemene, 1935, watercolor on paper, Tauber commented that the piece made him think of a Hollywood horror movie, an Alfred Hitchcock set, put on a Hollywood Beach, filmed, and left there.

“And there you go, it became one of the Southern California landmarks. Because you know how the buffalo ended up on Avalon for films, how Crystal Cove ended up with the shacks and the palm trees that were not originally there,” Tauber said.

“Those were Hollywood set designs. They build the sets, they plant the trees, they put these places here, they film them and then they leave, and these are the things that are left there.”

Phil Dike’s piece, “Windswept Point Huemene,” 1935, watercolor on paper

I found international artist FITZ Maurice admiring the phenomenal works by Dike.

“Very happy to be at a fabulous show here at Laguna Art Museum of Phil Dike’s work. This is truly the mission of the museum, originally is to show the California artists, and it’s great to see scenes from that are hanging here on the walls, and if you went straight out into Heisler Park, you would see the same scenes there today,” Maurice said. “So it’s validating the whole Laguna Beach Art museum and the quality of work that’s come to this exhibition over many years of being artists living here and painting here in Laguna Beach.”

Maurice pointed out the captivating detail in Dike’s painting, “Fisherman’s Rocks,” 1948. “In this particular painting, it’s excellent how he made the water glimmer and shimmer and the reflection off the roof and the is stunning.”

Plenty of Phil Dike admirers were present

I also found art enthusiast Lynne Bisciglia admiring Dike’s work.

“I have been a fan of his for many, many years. I really like his early pieces, and I am really taken by his watercolors,” Bisciglia said. “But I like the fact that as he went on in his life he diversified a little bit into some other techniques. I like that too. He had amazing talent and such a long career.”

While I could have stayed on the main level at the museum, enjoying the Dike exhibit for days, LAM Director of Marketing, Cody Lee, showed me some of the works by Ben Messick on the museum’s upper level.

Messick is well known for his images of life in Los Angeles during the years of the Great Depression and World War II. The museum owns a number of his drawings and lithographs.

Lee explained that most of the works, including paintings and illustrations, range from the late 1930s and 1940s, and focused on images of daily life at the time, what people were doing, street scenes, and images of people in their neighborhoods.

“There was a French illustrator, Honoré Daumier, a really well known illustrator of French daily life, probably the best illustrator of that type of genre in his place in time,” Lee said.

Ben Messick’s work also on display: the Daumier of his times?

“But Messick too, some people called him the Daumier of his time because he kind of achieved the same level of recognition and did work in a similar way, just sort of representing what life was like for the people in his neighborhood, and the place where he lived near MacArthur Park in Los Angeles.

“And of course, at the time it wasn’t as urban as it is now, but it still was already an urban neighborhood, so he had a lot of working class, daily life things happening in the neighborhood where he lived and that’s where he took his inspiration with his illustrations,” Lee said. “Rather than models or famous people he was inspired by people in his neighborhood every day.”

The characters in his work seemed to come to life, and many characters there were. Along with Messick’s paintings and illustrations, it was fun exploring his studies.

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org. Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive.

Until next time…so much amazing California art, so little time!