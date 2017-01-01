LCAD announces two major exhibits this summer:

LCAD announces two major exhibits this summer: the BFA All Majors Summer Exhibition and the annual summer student exhibit at the Orange County Fair.

The BFA All Majors Summer Exhibition will run from July 6 - August 25, with receptions on Thursday, July 6 and Thursday, August 3 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Donna Ballard, Beyond Mucha, Watercolor & gouache over ink, 27.5” x 33”, 2017

Coordinated by Kerri Redeker, the exhibit features original works of art from some of LCAD’s many talented undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students. The works include a wide range of mediums, expressions and techniques that are representative of LCAD BFA programs in Animation, Drawing & Painting, Game Art, Graphic Design + Digital Media, and Illustration and of LCAD’s Post-Baccalaureate Drawing and Painting certificate program.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wed through Sunday; closed Mon & Tues.

Summer Student Exhibition at OC Fair will take place between July 14 & Aug 13

The annual Summer Student Exhibition at OC Fair will take place between July 14 and Aug 13. The exhibition features original works of art from some of LCAD’s many talented graduate, undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students.

The annual summer exhibition is comprised of a wide range of mediums, expressions and techniques that are representative of all MFA, BFA and post-baccalaureate programs at LCAD.

The exhibit will take place at the Visual Arts building at the OC Fair.

For more information about these exhibits, contact LCAD Gallery Manager, Bryan Heggie, via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by telephone at 949-376-6000 ext. 289.