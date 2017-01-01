Local wealth manager Loreen Gilbert provides useful tips for art collectors and investors

With the Festival of Arts opening in early July, Loreen Gilbert, founder of Laguna Beach-based WealthWise Financial Services, offers timely counsel on ways to protect investments in art – counsel of particular importance to first-time investors, but of value to long-time collectors also.

“Many people think the game in acquiring art is to get the lowest price possible. However, just like location is the key in real estate, the artist is the key in buying art,” Gilbert says. “Ask yourself: is the artist juried into exhibits? Is the artist unique and up and coming? Is the artist being distributed through art galleries and where are those galleries? For instance, are they being shown at Art Basel in addition to Laguna Beach?”

Gilbert notes that whatever collectors choose to collect, from fine art to stamps to sports memorabilia, it takes specialized skills and objective advice to successfully acquire, protect and sell a prized collection.

Submitted photo

Wealth manager Loreen Gilbert has some timely counsel for art investors

Once an item is acquired, “Insuring your item accurately through a separate insurance floater as part of your homeowner’s insurance is important. Also ensure proper storage to preserve the piece from the elements and other potential hazards,” Gilbert recommends.

She also suggests retaining an art attorney for any potential legal issues.

“When it comes to the disposition of art collected, documentation is critical. Part of our financial planning process is to document collectibles with receipts, pictures and descriptions and have all of this information securely stored in the cloud,” Gilbert adds. “Whether you plan on selling, donating or passing on your collection, detailed information is critical for tax purposes, estate planning purposes and for being able to prove to a buyer the value of the piece.”

Gilbert adds that at the end of the day, you need to enjoy your collection: “While value will be dictated by what someone is willing to pay, beauty is alone for you to decide.”

Multiple award-winning wealth manager Loreen Gilbert has been in private practice as a wealth manager since 1997, and is the founder and president of WealthWise Financial Services, which offers securities and investment advisory services to individuals, business owners and corporations through her affiliation as a registered principal with LPL Financial.