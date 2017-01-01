Print | Email

Just one look, Tab Brother: Pet of the Week

One look is all it should take to fall in love with this little guy. Tab Brother is a 7-month-old neutered male tabby. He’s very friendly, sweet, and active. Among his other positive credentials, he’s also house trained and current on his vaccinations. His short coat is a beautiful mixture of gray, blue, and silver.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures:    www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

