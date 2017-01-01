It’s a wrap: the LGBT Heritage & Culture Month succeeds with flying (rainbow) colors

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

On Tuesday, May 9, the City declared that June would forevermore be LGBT Heritage & Culture Month. A standing-room only crowd, waving rainbow flags and wearing colorful leis, grew emotional as the Proclamation was read that evening.

And now, seven weeks later, on the final day in June, Chris Tebbutt, the driving force behind the campaign, tells Stu News that he has never been prouder of the Laguna Beach community than he was this last Sunday. (See Tebbutt’s full Letter to the Editor by clicking on the Letters tab.)

Tebbutt and the entire LGBT community have good reason to be proud.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Chris Tebbutt

Hundreds waited in line for a chance to once again enjoy the Boom Boom Room

Masterfully organized by and coordinated by Visit Laguna Beach, the City, the LBPD, Chamber of Commerce, as well as by local luminaries Craig Cooley and Rich Flores and many other local organizations, Laguna played host city to an LGBT Gay Pride wrap-up party that attracted more than a thousand revelers – revelers who also brought not only joy but also revenue to the City, as Craig Cooley, manager of Main Street Bar & Cabaret, wants to point out.

“For me, it’s all about the numbers. It’s proof that there is a demand for such events and places in Laguna Beach for the LGBT community to come,” Cooley said.

Which is great news for local hotels, restaurants, bars and stores.

And of course, revenue aside, the event brought together LGBT people of every age, as individuals and as part of the community, to celebrate the embrace of their heritage and culture by our City.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

This month also marked the fourth anniversary of Club Q Laguna

“It was especially gratifying for me to see such a range of inspiring moments, for example, seeing elderly seniors walking with canes through those front doors, tears in their eyes, seeing old friends they had not seen in decades, never imagining this would ever happen again in their lifetime,” Tebbutt writes.

“Then there were the LGBT young people on the beach and near the clubs, finding a sense of belonging and freedom to be who they are in a way they never had before. From them, I sensed such joy and optimism.”

We at Stu News Laguna have loved covering this jubilant month, which also included the fourth anniversary of Club Q Laguna, the thirtieth anniversary of Shanti OC, and Laguna Beach’s participation in the OC Pride’s Parade & Festival for the first time ever, with Police Chief Laura Farinella participating as a Community Grand Marshal.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Chris Tebbutt

The Laguna contingent marched in the OC Pride Parade last Saturday

The Laguna Beach contingent in the OC Pride Parade and Festival was led by Main Street Bar & Cabaret, including dancers and the incomparable drag queen Endora, followed by representatives of the Susi Q Senior Center, Club Q Laguna, HIV Advisory Committee and members of the Laguna Beach LGBT Heritage & Culture Committee.

Chris Tebbutt marched (well, rolled on skates) with his husband Bob Fouhy and their two sons Owen and Charles.

“I’m in tears, remembering this weekend,” he said on Monday. Tebbutt also paid tribute to Mayor Toni Iseman, saying that he hoped she could revel in “the difference she has made for so many.”

Next week Stu News will be shining a spotlight on Endora, Laguna’s most famous drag queen/performance artist, in part to emphasize that while the month may be over, the fun is not, and, happily, the contributions of the LGBT community to the character of Laguna continue on.