The FOA Foundation awards $2,500 grant to MY HERO

The Festival of Arts Foundation has awarded a $2,500 grant to support the arts outreach programs of The MY HERO Project in 2017. The award will be used to send MY HERO mentors into local schools and afterschool programs, including the Boys and Girls Club and the Laguna Art Museum. The idea is to engage children and their families in the creation of positive media and art.

The FOA Foundation has been a sponsor and supporter of MY HERO for many years. In April, the foundation sponsored MY HERO at the Laguna Art Museum’s annual Imagination Celebration, in which the MY HERO Gallery designed a peace flags project. More than 300 children, friends and family members attended to create imaginative flags and banners to celebrate the theme of peace around the world.

Submitted photo

Young artist creates peace flag during last year’s Imagination Celebration

At the 10th Annual Laguna Hero Fest, on June 8, MY HERO hosted a celebration of local heroes and organizations working for ocean conservation in honor of World Oceans Day. FOA Foundation grant funds were applied to visual art projects in which students at Sage Hill High School, and at the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, created hero art that was exhibited at the Hero Fest.

“The MY HERO Project is grateful to the FOA Foundation for its continued support of the Gallery and the Arts Outreach programs that we achieve in our community,” said MY HERO Gallery Director Victoria Murphy. “We believe art has invaluable benefits to children at all stages of their development.”

The MY HERO Project is a 501(c) 3 organization dedicated to sharing stories of heroes from all parts of the world. MY HERO’s award winning web site hosts the world’s largest archive of hero themed stories, music, art and short films.

For more information about The MY HERO Gallery and events, please visit myhero.com/gallery.