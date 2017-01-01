Samantha Sidley and the Dan Reckard Quintet will perform on Wed July 5 at the Rose Garden

Laguna Beach Live! will present Samantha Sidley and the Dan Reckard Quintet in the Rose Garden in their Jazz Wednesdays series on July 5. It is expected to be a great evening of top talent, delicious food, and personal service, all against the backdrop of the beautiful outdoor setting at the Hotel Laguna, 425 So. Coast Hwy.

Seats are limited for this concert; if sold out online, names can be put on a wait list by phone (949-715-9713) or online.

Submitted photo

Dan Reckard, pianist, saxophonist, composer and Laguna Beach native

Pianist, saxophonist, composer and Laguna Beach native, Dan Reckard has played with jazz saxophone great James Moody, Brazilian pop icon Gerônimo Santana, and South African legend Lorraine Klaasen, as well as recorded and toured with Crystal Bowersox, Crash, Raquel Rodriguez, the Makers, and Michael Cartwright.

After winning a full scholarship to study at the Berklee College of Music, esteemed American Idol contestant, and multi award winning vocalist Samantha Sidley, wrote, arranged, and performed “All My Tomorrows,” the critically-acclaimed show she presented with violinist Aaron Weinstein.

There are four more concerts in the series this summer and there is availability for all except for the August 2 concert.

July 19 is the Eric Dries Ensemble; August 2 with vocalist Leslie Lewis is sold out; August 16 is A Tribute to the Poll Winners: Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne, and Ray Brown featuring. Graham Dechter on guitar, Ryan Shaw on drums, and Alex Frank on bass; and the series concludes August 30 with the Laguna Beach Live! All Stars.

Tickets are also on sale for Music at the Montage, The Real La La Land, on October 4.

Jazz Tickets can be purchased online for $25 for Premium seating and $20 for regular at www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Tickets at the door are $25-30.

Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line is 949-715-9713.