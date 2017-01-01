Transformational dance leaps into summer with inaugural Dance Alive Day retreat

Dance Alive, a day of conscious movement designed for all ages and skill levels, will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive

The event is open to all and will include yoga, guided meditation with music and freeform dancing. Through heart-centered activities, participants will discover their inner freedom to explore, embrace their life stories and open with trust in a non-judgmental space.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a light lunch and water as the day culminates with a dance on the beach and a closing potluck.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dance Alive will take place at NCC and culminate on the beach

A silent auction, door prize of two VIP tickets valued at $500 for the Segerstrom Philharmonic Symphony, and a spiritual swap meet are included.

Attendees are invited to bring up to five items, per person, for the spiritual swap meet. These can include jewelry, artwork, sculpture or spiritual items. Donations are also being taken for the silent auction.

The Dance Alive retreat will be guided by Raven Mary Marjorie Bethea, who has 32 years of dance and music study and is the creator of Transformational Dance, and Johnny MacAdam, 500RYT yoga therapist. Both regularly lead the weekly Transformational Dance group, which meets on Wednesday evenings, from 7 - 9 p.m., at Bridge Hall at NCC.

Total registration fee is $65 with a reservation deposit of $30 due by July 15, the balance payable on the day of the event. Attendees are asked to bring a light lunch and a yoga mat and invited to bring a favorite dish, which is optional, for the potluck. Student discounts are available.

For information, reservation forms, silent auction donations, or to register, contact Raven at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .