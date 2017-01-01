Fire Chief Jeff LaTendresse announces retirement: Kirk Summers appointed interim Fire Chief as of 8/7

Fire Chief Jeff LaTendresse has announced his retirement effective Monday, August 7. Chief LaTendresse is the City’s 18th Fire Chief and has served in this capacity since October 29, 2012.

Prior to coming to Laguna Beach in 1997, Chief LaTendresse worked for the Cathedral City and Indio Fire Departments and served his country as a Firefighter in the United States Air Force. He started his career in 1982 as a Fire Explorer with the Redondo Beach Fire Department.

During his tenure with the Laguna Beach Fire Department, Chief LaTendresse responded to many fire events and significant disasters, including the 1997/98 floods, the 2005 Bluebird Canyon landside, and the 2010 floods. He also worked with members of the Fire Department, City Manager and City Council to expand paramedic services to all fire engines, hired a civilian fire marshal, and transitioned the Fire Department command staff to a shift schedule enhancing firefighter and civilian safety.

City Manager John Pietig said, “We very much appreciate the service and dedication Chief LaTendresse has provided to the community. His passion for the fire service and protecting the community is exceptional.”

Pietig also indicated that Kirk Summers will be appointed to be the interim Fire Chief, effective August 7. Mr. Summers has 37 years of experience in the fire service, including serving as an interim Fire Chief for the City of San Gabriel, Fire Chief for the Chino Valley Independent Fire District, and 30 years of service with the Orange County Fire Authority.

--from a press release