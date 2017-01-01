John Abrams does more than pull a rabbit out of a hat as he brings Animal Magic to LBL on July 6

When you combine magic and animals, the exciting result is John Abram’s Animal Magic. The illusion of magic attracts all ages, and the Laguna Beach Library and The Friends of the Library, are proud to present this magically animalistic event on Thurs, July 6, with real live exotic pets. The show runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the library.

Mr. Abrams, a full-time professional entertainer, brings a show that educates, inspires, and entertains children of all ages. He has a rich history of performing nationwide in numerous venues as a magician, actor, and emcee. His love for both kids and animals sparked the idea to combine the two. A graduate of the Manhattan Theatre Academy of Dramatic Arts, Mr. Abrams has graced the stages of So Cal for the past 30 years with a multitude of characters.

This is a free event. For more information, call 949-497-1733. The Lbirary is located at 363 Glenneyre St.