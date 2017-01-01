July Design Review & Planning Commission meetings will focus on landscape and scenic highways

The Design Review Board will begin review of the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element (LSHE) and Resource Document on Thursday, July 13, during the Design Review Board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue.

The Planning Commission will begin review of the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element and Resource Document on Wednesday, July 26, at a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. also in the Council Chambers.

The City has been working with a consultant team to transform the existing Landscape and Scenic Highway Resource Document (LSHRD) into a new General Plan Element that will take the place of the existing Scenic Highways Element.

Policies within the new Element focus on our most relevant citywide landscape-related issues including sustainability, fire safety, soil stability, neighborhood character, view equity, heritage trees, scenic highways, streetscapes and more.

To supplement the new LSHE, the project also includes updating the existing LSHRD. A public review draft of the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element has been prepared based on community input from several workshops, community survey and landscape design policies in the LSHRD.

For more information or to view a copy of the public review draft of the LSHE and LSHRD visit: http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/cd/planning/mjrplanginitv/lndscnhwy.htm or contact: Jim Pechous, Assistant Director at (949) 497-0320 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .