Local Hazard Mitigation Plan in the pipeline

By BARBARA DIAMOND

It has seemed at times that Laguna Beach is the poster child for natural disasters.

Fires, floods and landslides tested the resiliency of the community---not to mention the financial repercussions.

The City Council voted at the June 27 meeting to hire Placeworks to coordinate, facilitate and prepare a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan to identify risks and vulnerabilities associated with natural disasters and to develop long-term strategies to protect people and property from future hazards.

An approved plan is essential to Laguna, because it is a prerequisite to get certain types of non-emergency disaster assistance, including funding for mitigations projects.

View of 1993 fire

A panel of neighboring emergency managers and Jordan Villwock, the city’s emergency operations coordinator, unanimously selected Placeworks from the nine companies that responded to the city’s request for proposals.

The choice was based on understanding of the project, qualifications of the team, including experience, approach, content and cost.

Placeworks has prepared plans for other Orange County cities and has successfully submitted plans approved by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and FEMA.

A $99,375 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will fund the project.

The council approved costs not to exceed $74,214 for the plan and $21,800 for add-ons such as a General Plan Safety Element update, outreach meetings, preparation of an insert for the city’s Emergency Operations Plan and contingencies.

A completed plan is expected to be ready for adoption by August 2018.