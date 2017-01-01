Shark Tales: Is it safe to go back in the water?

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

No matter what residents read in the news or see on television, it is safe to go in the water – when swimming near a lifeguard. At least in Laguna Beach waters. But recent sightings up and down the coast have raised concerns. When someone mentions shark, everyone pays attention.

However, fears were calmed at a recent City Council meeting, when attendees had the opportunity to gather valuable information on the Regional Shark Policies from Kevin Snow, Marine Safety Chief, Jeremy Frimond, Marine Protection Officer, and Dr. Chris Lowe, an expert on white shark behavior.

Shark baby boom

Dr. Lowe, Professor of Marine Biology and Director of the Shark Lab at CSLB, says it is true that the number of shark babies has been steadily growing. (The white shark protection acts of 1994 and 2005 helped the recovery.) Southern California is a historic nursery habitat, but right now, Laguna Beach is not a hot spot. It isn’t known how or why sharks pick hot spots, but they remain as selected nursery habitats for several months at a time.

The females give birth from May through October and then go out to sea for 18 months. The babies normally hang out at that beach for 30-40 days, and then hopscotch to another hot spot. The hot spots are north of Laguna, Belmont Shores and Sunset Beach, where they’ve seen juveniles from one - to four years, and south off Dana Point, where one - to five-year-olds have been spotted, approximately five to eight feet in length.

It’s unusual, Dr. Lowe said, to see older sharks this early in the season. The number normally peaks in July and August, but they’ve been seen this year as early as March. The reason is unknown. Dr. Lowe said they tagged two off Dana Point on the day of the council meeting. Last month, Shark Tours in Dana Point reported seeing five great whites, but again, they were all juveniles.

Regionally uniform signage

In the Southern California area, over the last forty years, there have only been four shark bites, all non-fatal. Even though the potential for bites does exist, the likelihood is low.

What is the Laguna Beach Marine Department doing in response to the shark concerns? Evidently, quite a lot, and not just due to the recent fears. Chief Snow explained the proactive measures their department has undertaken regarding shark awareness, which include: public education, a robust training policy, collaborative efforts with the Public Safety Dept (firefighters and lifeguards), and regional experts. The department also employs a rescue watercraft and an unmanned aerial system.

They use a public noticing system in the form of regional consistent signage from Newport Beach to San Diego. Additionally, the City website contains a special section for Marine Safety with a link to shark information.

No confirmed sightings in Laguna waters

Although there has been an increase in calls due to the heightened consciousness, there have been no injuries. As reported by our Marine Safety Officers, there have been no verified sightings of sharks in our waters. However, they take reports of sightings very seriously and have a series of procedures and policies in place, including an algorithm form for quantifying sightings.

Officer Frimond briefly went over the policies regarding the response to a report of a sighting, and then later expanded. “We use the location, size and behavior to determine if the particular animal could be a threat to the public’s safety, then respond accordingly. For example, a juvenile white shark passing through is likely not a threat. These animals are piscivores and typically wary of us. An adult white shark passing through a swim area could be a threat as they are carnivores and may perceive humans as a potential food source.

“Any shark or wild animal actively feeding in a swim area could be a threat to ocean users. In general, humans should avoid contact with any wild animal that is actively feeding. Regardless of the above-mentioned scenarios, we would notify the public of a sighting in the area. If we determine the shark or animal to be a threat to public safety then we would issue a closure, and reassess conditions on a timeframe consistent with the regional policy.”

Policies regarding confirmed and unconfirmed sightings

Unconfirmed shark sightings are usually reports from a single individual without any supporting evidence or sightings by another party. Lifeguards continue to monitor the area and determine if other sources can confirm or deny the reported sighting.

Confirmed shark sightings are reports from an individual confirmed by multiple individuals, a lifeguard or another City representative. In this case, lifeguards post the beach area up to one mile in each direction of the sighting with advisory signs indicating that a shark has been sighted.

Lifeguards continue to monitor the area, and the posted signs remain in place until the area is re-evaluated the following morning. If additional shark sightings are confirmed the next day, the advisory signs remain in place until the area is re-evaluated the following morning. This process continues until the shark is no longer seen in the area.

Chief Snow concluded the presentation with the reminder that the ocean is wild and dynamic with sharks and hazardous conditions, but our lifeguards are trained to be vigilant. Public safety is always of the utmost concern, and Marine Safety will err on the side of caution if necessary.

The audience came away with a great deal of knowledge and the confidence that it’s okay to go into the water, but most importantly, as Chief Snow said, “Swim near a lifeguard.”

Thank you, Chief Snow, Officer Frimond, and Dr. Lowe, for educating us and putting our minds at ease.

For further information regarding LB marine safety policies, go to http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/marine/ocean_wildlife_n_ecology/shark_and_ocean_education/default.htm