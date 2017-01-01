You can get a free ride:

Summer Breeze bus service began Saturday

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Getting to Laguna on weekends will be a breeze this summer.

Weekend bus service from a parking lot near the intersection of the 405 Freeway and Highway 133 began making round trips on Saturday. The free service will continue through September 3.

Dubbed Summer Breeze, the service debuted last summer through the combined efforts of city officials, Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, the Orange County Transportation Authority and the Irvine Co., which owns the land temporarily used to park vehicles.

“Last year was just to see if the logistics would work.” said Councilman Steven Dicterow. “We didn’t have time to properly publicize it, but I believe as we get the message out, this will be part of our solution (to burdensome traffic).

“Last year we had 5,000 riders. If we double that this year, I will consider it a success.”

Dicterow has been a proponent of peripheral parking since 1994 and he wasn’t talking about ACT, but way further out.

He credits Bartlett, her Community Relations Advisor Sergio Prince and OCTA General Manager Beth McCormick and OCTA for giving his vision a trial run.

“Summer Breeze would have had zero chance of succeeding without them,” said Dicterow.

How to get there and where it will take you

Buses are scheduled to run every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturdays and Sundays, stopping at the Sawdust Art Festival, Laguna Art-A-Fair, the Festival of the Arts, Laguna Playhouse and the Laguna Beach Bus Station on Broadway.

Riders can connect to all the free Laguna Beach Trolleys at the station or stroll down a block or two to Main Beach, restaurants and shops.

The Irvine parking lot is easily accessible.

From the North

Take I-5 South

Take the exit 95 toward Laguna Beach (133 South)

Make a right on Laguna Canyon Road

Make a right on Limestone

Or

Take I-405 South:

Take the exit 2 toward Laguna Beach (133 South)

Make a right on Laguna Canyon Road

Make a right on Limestone

From the South

I-5 North:

Keep right to take the I-405 N (Long Beach)

Take the exit 2 toward Laguna Beach (133 South)

Make a right on Laguna Canyon Road

Make a right on Limestone

From the beach cities

Take the 133 N/Laguna Canyon Rd

Make a left on Laguna Canyon Rd

Make a right on Limestone