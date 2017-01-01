Take us out to the ballgame: 10U LBLL All-Star Team makes it to finals, first time for a while for LB All-Stars

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

On the afternoon of June 30, anticipation hung in the air as the 10U LBLL All-Star Team gathered for batting practice at Riddle Field before their semi-final game with Laguna Niguel that evening. Up to that point, exceeding early expectations, they’d won three of the four games played in the All-Star Tournament and were hyped up for the next game, especially since they were the only Laguna team still in contention for the All-Star title.

Described by Coach Chris Sirianni as a team that is hard-working, fun, and a good group, the members trickled in early for practice. The first to arrive, Corwin Allard, Max Reimers, and Dane Jenal stood near home plate.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette

Star pitcher Corwin Allard dusts off home plate: the kids take practice seriously

Corwin, a right-handed pitcher, has 26 bats and usually brings five with him, based on which ones look appealing at the time. Max is a pitcher and first-baseman. Dane is a hitter and fast pinch runner.

When asked who their favorite baseball players were, they didn’t hesitate. “Jose Fernandez,” says Corwin. “He threw so fast and blew batters away.” Max says, “Mike Trout, he’s really fast.” Dane’s response is closer to home, “My dad.”

They all expressed excitement about the upcoming game, which would begin in a few hours. Corwin was looking forward to playing against some of his friends, saying, “It’s going to be a great game.”

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

(l-r) Max Reimers, Dane Jenal, Corwin Allard

What happens when a ten-year-old strikes out? Is it a tragedy? Not according to these players, who seem resilient for such young boys. Dane says, “Everyone strikes out.” If Corwin strikes out, he optimistically says, “Next at-bat I’ll hit it out of the park.”

Remembering that several big-league players have rituals or routines they go through during a winning streak, it seemed important to find out if these boys had any. And they do. Dane always wears the same T-shirt under his uniform, Corwin wears a special arm sleeve, and Max goes to the same restaurant before the games.

The rituals certainly worked for the next game. That evening, they beat Laguna Niguel’s All-Star Team 7-1 to move on to play the undefeated Aliso Viejo All-Stars on Saturday. Diane Allard says, “We were told by our manager tonight that it has been six years since any Laguna Beach All-Star team has made it to the finals!”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Front row: Rex Bradshaw, Sawyer Thomson, Gehrig Mackay, Dane Jenal, Lincoln Adams, Corwin Allard and Thomas Gonzales. Back row: Becker Sobieski, Leo Pardun, Jerrod Sersansie, Dylan Sirianni, Redmond Chesley, Presley Jones and Max Reimers

Fast forward to the next day. Unfortunately, although they played a tough game, the boys lost 11-1 against Aliso Viejo. Corwin pitched his heart out, throwing almost the entire game, and managed three strike-outs against a team of strong hitters. Jerrod Sersansie did a great job in center field, and Gehrig MacKay, Sawyer Thomson, and Leo Pardun had single hits. Gehrig was the one runner to score.

This is only the second time in LBLL history that an All-Star team has made it to the finals in any division. They have reason to be very proud, and so do we. During the season and in the play-offs, they’ve honored Laguna with their hard work and dedication. Thank you, members of the 10U LBLL All-Star Team. Stu would be proud!