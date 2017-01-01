City Manager Updates

Fireworks - As a reminder all fireworks are illegal in Laguna Beach. The City will be putting on a professional fireworks show from Monument Point in Heisler Park on the Fourth of July at 9 p.m. Please join us for a safe and professional fireworks display.

New Fire Marshal - The Fire Department is proud to welcome our new Fire Marshal Jim Brown. Jim previously worked for the City of Huntington Beach for the past twelve years where he worked in the Fire Department as a Fire Protection Analyst and Fire Inspector and in the Building Department as a Building Inspector. This is a new position in the Fire Department that is funded through Measure LL.

Holiday Street Sweeping Schedule - On Tuesday, July 4, only streets in non-residential areas will be swept. Residential street sweeping will not occur and parking restrictions will not be enforced.

Summer Festival Trolley Service Starting June 30 - Trolleys will run Coastal and Canyon routes seven (7) days a week providing service to the art festivals as well as destinations around the City starting June 30. The summer trolley service will continue running through Labor Day.

Community Services Department Relocation - The Community Services Department has relocated staff offices to the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center at 380 Third Street. All department business is now conducted from the Community Center. This includes: wedding, film and alcohol permits; recreation activities; Hortense Miller Garden tours; bus passes for Laguna Beach Transit; the Forest Avenue banner program; Main Beach Park cobblestone area and Farmer’s Market temporary use permits; and neighborhood-specific and business parking permits. Questions, please call (949) 497-0716.