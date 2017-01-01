Celebrate the dog days of summer at LGOCA

with The Barones’ whimsical canine sculptures

What dog lover wouldn’t love to have a large lime green poodle sculpture in the yard to greet guests? One can be found nearby. The Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art is excited to present an exhibition of sculptures by the legendary artist couple the Barones, who create very large scale sculptures and paintings. Their artwork has been exhibited and acquired by municipalities, individuals, corporations, and museums worldwide.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Toy Boy Poodle

The Barones’ “Dog” series is indoor/outdoor with sculptures as small as four feet tall and the larger ones at six feet. Their vibrant colors add to the overall whimsy. It’s even possible for clients to commission sculptures of their own dogs.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Sweety

As sculptors, Karen and Tony Barone have amassed a “big” reputation for life-size figurative and jumbo larger-than-life objective outdoor and indoor metal sculpture in sparkly and shiny color show-car paints & exotic patina. The Barones have created huge voluminous pop sculptures representational of small objects that are a part of our everyday life: scissors, wine openers, forks, toy puppy dogs & sandbox toys. In the world of Karen and Tony Barone, these objects become art.

LGOCA is located at 611 So Coast Hwy, LB. For more information, contact Bridgette at 949-677-8273 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .