Special music performance by Vince di Mura at Neighborhood Congregational Church on July 9

Attendees will enjoy Sunday service, a Special Music event, and refreshments on the patio at Neighborhood Congregational Church on Sun, July 9, beginning at 10 a.m. The renowned guest composer, arranger, jazz pianist and musical director, Vince di Mura, will perform pieces from Meditations on the Sacred Heart, inspired by churches and ashrams he visited during his first concert tour and residency in Italy.

Mr. di Mura has appeared on concert stages and theaters throughout North America, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. He currently serves as the resident composer and musical director for the Lewis Center of the Arts at Princeton University, and has produced five CD’s. He holds composition and jazz fellowships from the William Goldman foundation, Temple University, Meet the Composer, New Jersey State Council on the Arts, the Puffin Cultural Forum and the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Vince di Mura in special performance on July 9

“Music is the voice I choose to seek God. Yes, I pray and worship, but it is art in all its forms that is the voice for me. I have always been interested in the ways in which cultures and tribes seek to understand the divine. Strangely, we all come to roughly the same conclusions,” Mr. di Mura says. “The Meditations are comments on those ‘conclusions.’ The Meditations I play today deal with the universal grace, the universal awe, and the universal power of the divine heart. The heart that is speaking to every single soul if the ear is open and the heart sincere. My hope today is that this music speaks and says to one and all that God is good.”

Attire is casual. Neighborhood Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Dr, LB. For more information, go to www.ncclaguna.org, or the Facebook page, Neighborhood Congregational Church Laguna Beach.