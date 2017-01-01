Suzie’s ARTiculation

The FOA’s 85th Anniversary opening and unveiling of its new grounds exemplifies the best of the best

By SUZIE HARRISON

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Monday, the town of Laguna Beach and invited art enthusiasts alike flocked to the Festival of Arts Preview Night for one of the most anticipated openings ever. Excitement filled the air at the ribbon cutting ceremony, as the crowd clamored to check out the Festival’s monumental renovation of the grounds. Starting with a lovely rendition of the National Anthem by Satin Dollz, it was a spectacular way to kick off the 85th Anniversary and to christen one of the City’s most coveted crown jewels.

Board members, President Fred Sattler, Vice-President and exhibitor Kathy Jones, Secretary Pat Kollenda, Treasurer David Perry, along with board members Anita Mangles, Wayne Baglin, and Bob Moffett, and Scott Moore, exhibitor and President of the FOA Foundation were on hand to welcome everyone and get the party started.

“I am thrilled beyond words to be standing before you this very evening, the actual date we set well over a year ago, officiating this ribbon cutting ceremony. To be able to usher you all inside within a few minutes so that you all will be able to see and experience the final product of an effort that began over a decade ago, is both exciting and to be more than honest, a relief,” Sattler said.

“A project of this complexity and schedule does not just happen; it takes vision, art, planning, ingenuity, knowhow, craftsmanship, diligence, and grit. The Festival of Arts grounds have been completely transformed and modernized as a result of this extensive renovation.”

Click on photo for a larger image

The anticipation builds

Sattler introduced Moore, who also spoke before they took scissors to cut the big red ribbon.

“Whenever you have something shiny and new, you need something shiny and old for comparison. Thirty-eight years ago, I was shiny and new, and I had a hope and I had a dream. I moved our family from Mission Viejo to Laguna Beach with the hope that I would get juried into the Festival of Arts summer exhibit. In 1980, the requirements to exhibit here at the Festival were that you had to live on the coastal strip between San Clemente and Newport Beach,” Moore said.

“My dream was to sell my paintings and support my family on my income. I was juried into the show in 1980, and 38 years later I am here to say that it has been a dream come true. The Festival of Arts is an incredible opportunity for an artist.”

Moore gave thanks to all the patrons, and volunteers at the Festival and Pageant, as well as his fellow board members.

“Without this selfless group of men and women, boys and girls, there wouldn’t have been the dollars to build this unique art venue, and this new structure guarantees that the hopes and the dreams of all our artists can become a reality,” said Moore.

Click on photo for a larger image

The renovated interior grounds, spearheaded by President Fred Sattler

Sattler received raved reviews for the phenomenal job he did spearheading the renovation and the jaw-dropping results.

For Sattler, not only were the grounds new, but a new addition to the first family was there to witness the grandeur and cheer on the exciting victory; Sattler was accompanied by the First Lady, Jan, along with their daughter Alyson Sattler-Gilmartin, son-in-law Aaron Gilmartin, and 8-month-old grandson, Cooper.

The multi-million dollar renovation has a fantastic new layout for the gallery spaces, a new concert area, a newly renovated art center for the art workshops and cool tensile roof pavilions. It’s modern and polished and flows like a dream.

Generous arts supporters Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima were admiring artist Troy Poeschl’s new pieces. Porterfield was excited to tell me that they are one of the sponsors of the Junior Art Exhibit, along with CalFirst.

“The Pageant has always taken center stage here and now it’s the Festival’s turn to shine. Congratulations to everyone for taking our city’s festival to the next level,” Porterfield said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Festival of Arts entertainment promises to be spectacular in the new setting

Longtime locals and art fans, Joe and Cynthia Jenkins, were admiring many of the artists, including sculptor Jorge Fernandez’s work.

“Attending opening night has become a tradition I look forward to every year, especially this one. The quality of work featured was both meaningful and fresh, and the renovations to the grounds - WOW,” said Cynthia Jenkins. “Acoustically and aesthetically, I felt transported to someplace bigger ... more worldly. This summer is going to be a great one for Laguna’s art community.”

Roughly 3,000 people attended the event, but with the new design it made it easy to check out the new exhibits.

A local favorite, Andrew Myers had a constant crowd. Everyone was thrilled he was back at the Festival after he had taken some time off to pursue other art endeavors.

Kate Cohen, a 21-year exhibitor, said, “The opening was super fun, as always. The new grounds are gorgeous. I Iove how high the canopies are, and I can’t wait to experience the entertainment and walk around the entire show.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Fun, food, and fabulous art were featured

Carla Meberg, a docent at the Festival, also heads the Printmaking Center. I saw her zooming by a few times, as she was busy showing people around.

“It was a fabulous evening. I think half of Laguna was there - everyone was so positive and fun, enjoying the good food, amazing cupcakes, entertainment and art,” Meberg said. “I find it amazing that this gorgeous structure was created and installed in nine months. How is that possible? I feel this new contemporary look will wear well for decades to come. Congratulations to the Festival of Arts Board and staff for their vision, endurance and a job well done. And two thumbs up for Fred Sattler who led this effort and is still smiling.”

Carla and her husband Jeff Meberg, an avid arts supporter, both seemed to relish the opening.

“I was impressed with the new design, the flow of the entire facility, how ‘aired and cool’ the area was,” he said. “I loved the flow from booth to booth, the modernity of the design of the entire facility, the food was great, and I can’t believe how excited I am to be a part of such a great art festival. This is going to be a great summer.”

Laguna Playhouse came out to support their neighbors, it was great to see Donna Inglima, Director of Youth Theatre, Education and Outreach, whom I’ve known since 2002, and Director of Development Doug Vogel, whom I’ve known for 12 years now. Vogel pointed out that many Playhouse board members, spouses, and supporters attended, includingPaul and Heather Singarella, Cody and Deborah Engle, Steve Chidester, Heidi Miller, Nicholas Yrizarry, Jim and Suzanne Mellor, Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, Justin Myers, as well as Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard, and Artistic Director Anne Wareham.

“Watching the renovation of our neighbor, the Festival of the Arts, over the last year, it was truly great to see all the wonderful additions that will tremendously benefit the entire Laguna Arts Community,” said Vogel.

Watercolor artist, Kirsten Whalen said, “I am excited about the new grounds - it’s so light, airy and open. It feels a lot more professional than the old structure.”

I went to see artist Wendy Wirth, but she was absolutely mobbed.

“It was buzzing at the booth, a lot of fresh faces and eager collectors. I am happy to display a healthy smattering of red SOLD dots on my paintings that evening. It was actually my best open yet after eight years, so it was a thrill. I am hoping it’s a good omen, lots of artist neighbors also had a good night in sales, too,” Wirth said. “Personally, I’ve greatly enjoyed watching the transformation, and feel it’s a great improvement for both artists and guests. It really now looks like the world-class exhibition we all felt it was.”

Festival exhibitor for 21 years, Robert Schock, who creates hand-custom fine jewelry, pointed out some new pieces. “I have a lot of new work, a lot of custom pieces, and custom cut stones,” Schock said. “The grounds are beautiful. They did a nice job. I am looking forward to good sales and happy people.”

It was great to see Photographer Cheyne Wells’ new work. He is displaying both color and black and white fine art nature photographs. It’s also the first time his “Yosemite Valley” piece is on display in the U.S. It was recently awarded first place in the prestigious MML International Photography Awards in the Nature category.

A spectacular opening night at the spectacular Festival of Arts

“I had an amazing opening night. It was good to see excited family, friends and collectors enjoying the new grounds,” Wells said. “I really like the new grounds. It feels more open with the higher ceilings and larger walkways, very well done.”

The night went by so quickly. It seemed like every two seconds I would stop to see a new exhibit or run into an artist or friend.

I always love catching up with Anita Mangels, a long-time FOA board member, Treasurer and President.

“In a word the new grounds are spectacular. Under the leadership of Board President Fred Sattler and with the hard work of the design team, contractors, Festival managers, staff and board something really special has been created. The feedback so far has been nothing but positive from patrons, guests, exhibitors, staff and volunteers,” Mangels said.

For the FOA’s 85th Anniversary, Mangels said that she is looking forward to sharing the new grounds with the Laguna Beach community and the thousands of guests who will attend the exhibit and Pageant this summer.

Mangels added, “The Artist Preview Party was amazing … the reaction of the guests was overwhelmingly positive, and the new exhibit area showcased the art beautifully. No one wanted to leave – it doesn’t get better than that.”

I second that! What a spectacular opening night at the spectacular Festival of Arts.

Until next time…so much Festival of Arts love and fabulous new art, so little time!