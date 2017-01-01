Print | Email

Beatriz Williams discusses new book as part of the inaugural FOA event “Salute to the Arts” on July 9

In homage to the original Festival of the Arts, which featured a variety of artistic endeavors in theater, literature, dance, and more, the 2017 Festival introduces a new event on Sunday afternoons, “A Salute to the Arts.” In a discussion of her new novel, Cocoa Beach, Beatriz Williams begins the series on July 9 from 2-4 p.m. Each week will spotlight a different art form.

Cocoa Beach by Beatriz Williams, first in the series of “A Salute to the Arts”

Beatriz Williams is the New York Times Bestselling author of A Certain Age. In her new novel, Cocoa Beach, she transports the reader to the lush and lawless prohibition-era in FL. This rich historical novel, an intricate blend of suspense, betrayal, and redemption, is set among rum-runners and scoundrels of a paradise far from home. 

The $30 cost includes FOA admission, the hardcover book, author reading, discussion, Q & A, and a book signing. 

For tickets, go online to https://www.foapom.com/event/salute-07-09/ or call 800-487-3378.

 

