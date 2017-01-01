Coast Inn, twice an icon: The storied history behind the hotel and the TOW trail dedicated to Dick Smith

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Recently, with the proclamation of June as LGBT Heritage & Culture Month, much attention has been paid to Coast Inn and the now-shuttered Boom Boom Room, which during the late seventies and beyond became the go-to place for the gay community – a celebrated (one could say necessary) place where people felt free to be exactly who they were without judgment of any kind, an icon in its own right.

Photo courtesy Carolyn Burris Smith

Coast Inn circa 1929

Yet few Lagunans realize that the Coast Inn, the second hotel after the Hotel Laguna to be built here, was an iconic building and destination for locals long before the advent of the Boom Boom Room.

From the thirties onward, the hotel quickly became a place where residents gathered and celebrated the shared joy of living in such a beautiful part of the world.

That early history of Coast Inn’s first 50 or so years and memories of its famous South Seas Bar is now re-emerging as a result of the reconstruction of the Top of the World Trail, which is dedicated to Richard “Dick” Smith.

Who was Richard “Dick” Smith?

Dick Smith was the son of Pappy Smith, who built Coast Inn in 1927, the same year the city was incorporated, and the family owned the building for many years until the Abel family bought it. So it was that the hotel, along with the liquor store across the road, would remain family-owned in one form or another until the beginning of the eighties.

In the early years, the four Smith sons and one daughter lived on the top floor of the hotel, although once in a while in summer, when there was an overflow of guests, they had to move out and sleep on the rooftop.

According to Pappy Smith’s granddaughter, Carolyn Burris Smith, “When they were young, the Smith kids worked at the hotel in the mornings but loved to go swimming in the afternoon. It was a blissful life.”

The South Seas Bar erupts on the scene

One day Pappy Smith visited a bar in Long Beach with a Polynesian theme. Inspired, Smith decided this was a perfect theme for his Laguna Beach location, so he decorated the hotel’s entertainment areas with fish carvings and murals of Hawaiian dancers created by Mogens Abel, brother of architect Chris Abel.

Photo courtesy Carolyn Burris Smith

Coast Inn became a mecca for locals’ lively parties

The décor included an enormous fish tank, and the bar, now known as the South Seas Bar, became a favorite destination for military personnel and families – a place where, as Burris Smith notes, the crowds “caught the fever of my grandfather’s community spirit, felt it was their home away from home, and made many memories – so much so that many are still brought to tears over their love for the times they spent at Coast Inn and the South Seas Bar.”

Coast Inn also became a mecca for beach parties of the liveliest kind.

Coast Inn: Twice an icon

In the mid-seventies, the gay community found an accepting community at the Coast Inn, and over 10 years or so, and after a change of ownership, the South Seas Bar evolved into the Boom Boom Room, now an icon to the gay community here and known along with West St. Beach among LGBT folk around the world.

Indeed, Laguna Beach is rich in icons – people as well as places whose history is inextricably linked with the town’s history, heritage and culture. People like HG Heisler, James Dilley, William Wendt, and more recently Hobie Alter; places like the Laguna Playhouse, the Lifeguard Tower, and the Forest Ave Presbyterian Church.

But it is rare for a building to be twice an icon, as Coast Inn indisputably has been.

And the legacy of the South Seas Bar and the memory-making 24-room Coast Inn hasn’t been the Smith family’s only contribution to the character and history of Laguna.

Top of the World to you

Richard Smith was also one of Laguna’s first four police officers and its first motorcycle cop, protecting a town with a population then of about 2000. In 2003 he was honored as the oldest living Laguna police officer.

Below is a photograph of Dick Smith and Burris Smith’s grandmother,Caroline Smith, taken somewhere between 1931 and 1939. “Grandma and I were very close as I was growing,” Carolyn Burris Smith says. “She still inspires me with her German ethics and strength.”

Dick Smith built a “wonderful Chris Abel home” on a property at Top of the World when Burris Smith was just four years old.

“He proceeded to acquire the land around him. Always he was generous, allowing new neighbors to buy, cut trees we were used to seeing, and letting them use a piece of his land because it enhanced their yards,” Burris Smith says.

“He owned the large parcel across from his house and never blinked as a couple of people decided to cross through to get to the fire road. These hikers rather liked the challenge. I can’t remember when some bikers were up for the challenge – I just remember my dad didn’t mind but hopes they’d stay safe and enjoy the trail.

“In 2004, Dad and I talked to the city planner, Scott Drapkin, about sub-dividing (Chris Abel drew up a plan) in exchange a easement for this trail to the city. Fortunately, a neighbor, equally community-spirit-minded, stepped up to the plate and became the new owner, following through on Dad’s wishes,” Burris Smith adds.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Carolyn Smith Burris

“This is the deepest part of the trail, as it was: this is what I will miss most”

And now the TOW trail has been refurbished and made safer for hikers, though Burris Smith admits to sadness at seeing some of its raw beauty perhaps compromised by development.

“But my dad’s wish for Laguna residents to have access to the trail has been granted, so that makes me happy,” she says.

Dick Smith passed away at nearly age 93 last 2006.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Keith Greer

The trail, much safer now

Who knows what’s next for the Coast Inn, as design plans are reviewed under the new ownership?

“I just want my grandfather and my father’s sense of community spirit to be celebrated as part of the remodeling, that’s what matters to me,” Burris Smith says. “The Coast Inn, just like the city is celebrating its 90th year, it’s really part of our early history too, and I don’t know how many people know that.”

Perhaps Coast Inn will become thrice an icon, for locals and visitors alike, an attractive amalgam of its storied past iterations. Only history (and decisions of the design review board) will tell.