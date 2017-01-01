Print | Email

Cricket just needs a lap to sit on: Pet of the week

Who could resist this little cricket of a dog?  Cricket still looks like a puppy, even though she’s six years old. She’s a small Yorkshire Terrier. There are no downsides to this little girl, she is current on her vaccinations and is spayed. She’s very sweet and doesn’t take up much room, just the right size to fit in a lap.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures:    www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

