Decision on Design Review Board denial among other items on City Council’s Tuesday agenda

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Tuesday’s city council agenda will include an appeal of a Design Review Board denial of proposed demolition of an Ocean View Drive home and replacement with a new single-family dwelling.

Denial was based on the board’s determination at the second hearing on the project that the property owner failed to follow its direction on changes in the project.

The board also stated that the project’s mass and scale were excessive, as was the glazing on western elevation, and the proposal was not compatible with its neighbors.

A third hearing, as requested by the applicant, was denied. The vote was 4-0, with board member Caren Liuzzi absent. The decision is supported by board staff.

The property owner claims that the board’s decision was contradictory, invalid, unreasonable and inconsistent with directions at a previous meeting and has asked to council to return the project to the board with directions on the issues cited by the board for denial and on square footage.

Originally, the property owner proposed a plan for a 5,517 square-foot home, including a garage and decks, but it was tabled. At the first board hearing on the project in March, the plan was reduced from the original proposal to 4,755 square feet and further was reduced by about 1,000 square feet at the second meeting.

The council has three options: deny the appeal; grant the appeal and send the project back to the board; or approve the project as submitted or as amended by the council.

However, council members are often reluctant to approve a project that differs significantly from the project reviewed by the board.

Appeals to the council are posted on line two weeks prior the scheduled hearing.

Items tentatively scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting include maintenance of city-owned trees and the city’s Essential Employee Housing Assistance Program, which helps fund the purchase of a home in town for employees deemed essential to public safety.