Laguna Beach Republicans announce monthly meeting on July 19 to call for city council candidates

The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will host their monthly meeting on Wed, July 19, at Mozambique, 1740 S Coast Hwy. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Emil Monda, president of the LBGOP, invites all Republicans, Independents, and Libertarians to attend the meeting. “We will be calling for candidates for the City Council race in 2018, updating the Legislative Change Initiative, and discussing City Council actions.”

As space is limited, those interested should RSVP