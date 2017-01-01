Ticks: they’re tiny vampire parasites that bug your dog – but there’s a twist to this story

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Ticks suck blood and don’t like sunlight. In my book, that should qualify them as vampires, but they’re not. They’re in the arachnid class, like spiders and mites. Yet like vampires, they do avoid the sun, it dries up larvae (seed ticks), and that’s why they seek out dark places. And they are bloodsuckers, that’s a fact, and if not discovered on your dog and removed, can grow to the size of a kidney bean.

I talked to my go-to animal expert, Dr. G of Canyon Animal Hospital, who debunked some tick myths, provided valuable information about prevention and removal, and even threw in a humorous (kind of, except for the dog) tick story.

He also said that because of the rains, there will be more ticks this year. Not what a dog owner wants to hear. A month ago, my Australian shepherd Charley got one from the dog park. Panic ensued. But evidently there’s no need to panic, not all ticks carry disease. And as part of testing, all dogs have a tick panel done.

Dr. G cautions dog owners to keep their animals away from areas with shrubbery and shade, a wide-open sunny space is best. And use a tick preventative medicine or collar. NexGard, Previctis, Cervantis, and Bravecto are oral meds (with different dosing schedules) that cause the ticks to die when they bite. The Preventic Tick Collar is available through a vet and can be used on an as needed basis if traveling to a known tick area.

Tick myths debunked

First myth debunked: All ticks carry disease. Not true. Most dogs who are bitten do not get Lyme disease or other tick-borne illnesses. But, once the tick is removed, the dog may have a localized allergic reaction that could require treatment. Normally, the results are just swelling and a lump, which are not life threatening. And if the head or hooks, yes, hooks (see below, second myth debunked) don’t come out, it’s not the end of the world. The body will treat it like a splinter or thorn.

However, as comforting as that knowledge is, Dr. G has treated Orange County dogs for tick-borne diseases; the dog of one client who lives bi-coastally contracted Lyme disease at 5-6 months old (from one tick), and both dogs of an owner who summers in Wisconsin got Lyme. But Dr. G has also had cases of OC animals (one in Back Bay) who haven’t traveled, but have gotten Rocky Mountain Fever, Lyme disease, and anaplasmosis.

Second myth debunked: It’s not the heads that are embedded in the skin, it’s the tick’s mouth parts, harpoon-like barbs that attach for feeding. Removal should not be done with tweezers or Vaseline or most definitely, not with a match. And here’s where the story comes in.

Dr. G shares tick horror story

When Dr. G was a senior in vet school and working emergency, a dog came in with lesions all over its belly. Turns out the owner, who said, “Male dogs have nipples?” thought the nipples were ticks and tried to use the match technique to remove them.

The best method of removal, Dr. G says, is the dizzy approach. Twist the tick with your thumb, making it dizzy or use a tick twister removal tool, which can be purchased online.

And don’t even get Dr. G started on fleas. He says that it’s going to be a bad year for them too, and one or two small female fleas can lay 100,000 eggs in your carpet (a large percentage of his patients come in for allergies to flea saliva). So predictably, my next article will be about fleas. And I hope, although a humorous flea story seems impossible, Dr. G will have one.

Postscript: In a strange twist of fate, as I was finishing the article, I found a tick climbing on the bedroom door. It must have hopped on Charley at the dog park and then hopped off. It’s now in tick hell.