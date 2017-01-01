Three cities connect five trolley systems for our summer fun

By DIANE ARMITAGE

The summer season is officially here and it’s bloomin’ trolleys!

Each year – and thanks to Laguna taking the lead years ago with its enormously successful trolley program - it seems that one more city jumps into the trolley trend.

At least 28 miles of trolley trolling

Now, you can virtually begin your trolley travels at the farthest north edge of Laguna Beach and, by working your way through connected trolley systems, mosey all the way to and through Dana Point, the Dana Point Harbor, Capo Beach and – now – San Juan Capistrano.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Take the trolley!

Yesterday, on my Best of Laguna Beach Facebook page, one of my readers complained about summer’s parking tickets in Laguna Beach. This just makes me shake my head in woe. With miles and miles of trolley routes available to everyone … and with Uber dropping you at even the farthest-flung points to catch your trolley and connect into Laguna, I would think that parking tickets could become virtually obsolete.

Get out and explore!

Aside from alleviating the parking hassle in each of these summery towns, you’ve just been given a free passport to explore our glorious coastal wedge, from the now-hopping SJC train station restaurants to Doheny Beach festivals, the Ocean Institute’s tall ship excursions, Dana Point’s gorgeous Nature Center and phenomenal resorts and, of course, the gems of Laguna Beach and her festival centers in the Canyon.

Summer’s Four Main Trolley Systems

Laguna Beach Trolleys

Through Late June:

Fridays: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

July & August

Daily: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Fourth of July: The trolleys stop at 7 p.m.

Frequency: Every 20 minutes, depending on traffic conditions

There are two primary LB Trolley routes this summer:

Coastal Route: Along Coast Highway from Cajon Street in North Laguna to The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point. This year, Laguna is also offering a “Limited Stop” Coastal Route trolley that only stops at eight primary locations, from Main Beach to primary resorts and, then, Crown Valley and The Ritz-Carlton.

Downtown Canyon Route: Stretching all the way to El Toro Road’s “Parking Lot 10,” the Canyon Trolley stops at primary festival points and noodles into primary downtown streets

Trolley Stops:

Coastal Route: More than 35 hop-on stops available.

Canyon/Downtown: 7 Canyon stops, 8 downtown hops.

Map: They’ve just added an updated map at the VisitLagunaBeach.com site.

Dana Point Trolleys

June 9 through Labor Day (Sept. 4)

Mon – Thurs + Sundays: Noon – 9 p.m.

Friday: Noon – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Holidays: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Frequency: Every 15 minutes, depending on traffic conditions

Basic Route: Connects to Laguna Beach trolleys at The Ritz-Carlton and Salt Creek Beach.

One trolley branch covers Niguel Road to Camino Del Avion.

The primary route runs along Pacific Coast Highway and Del Prado (Lantern District), down to the Dana Point Harbor, connecting to the Harbor shuttles, and all the way to Beach Road in Capo Beach. It also wanders along Doheny Park Road, parallel to the 5, and meandering into San Juan Capistrano to connect with their trolley system.

Trolley Stops: Expanded this year to 26 hop-on stops.

Dana Point Harbor Shuttles

June 9 through Labor Day (Sept. 4)

Mon – Thurs: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri, Sat, Sun: Noon – 9 p.m.

Frequency: Every 15 minutes, depending on traffic conditions

DP Harbor Basic Route: Connects to Dana Point trolleys at Golden Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive.

These trolleys run all exterior and interior loops of the Harbor

Trolley Stops: Five hop-on stops.

San Juan Capistrano Shuttles

June 9 through Labor Day (Sept. 4)

Fri: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sat: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Frequency: Every 20 minutes, depending on traffic conditions

SJC Basic Route: Connects to Dana Point trolleys at Stonehill and Del Obispo Streets.

These trolleys run Camino Capistrano to and through the Mission San Juan Capistrano, and cover the interior downtown from the Metrolink Station to the Ecology Center and Los Rios Plaza.

Trolley Stops: 18 hop-on stops.

Map: At my website, http://TheBestofLagunaBeach.com/Summer-Trolleys

Diane Armitage is the best-selling author of the book, The Best of Laguna Beach, and offers a cornucopia of ideas and upcoming events at her blog, TheBestofLagunaBeach.com.