A candid conversation with five cops:

Life as a police officer in Laguna

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

On LBPD Det Jordan Mirakian’s first day as a corporal with San Diego State University PD back in 2006, he was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The fleeing car stopped on a freeway overpass. The driver emerged and ran to the edge of the overpass, clearly intending to jump.

Det Mirakian got out of his cruiser and without hesitation grabbed the man, preventing his fall.

“That was then – I’d probably handle the situation differently now that I’ve had 19 years of experience,” Det Mirakian says.

But protocol aside, Det Mirakian had likely saved the man’s life. And so it was that he was both commended for his action and written up (reprimanded), the latter because he hadn’t followed prescribed procedures.

“That’s how it goes when you’re a police officer,” he says wryly. “You have to make split-second decisions under stressful circumstances and because you’re in the public eye, anything you do might be second-guessed. That’s good in its way but it doesn’t make the job easy when you’re trying to do the right thing.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy LBPD

LBPD’s “Fantastic Four” detectives & their leader

(L-R) Detectives Abe Campo, Cornelius Ashton, Jordan Mirakian, Sgt Jim Cota, and Det. Dave Gensemer

LBPD Investigative team members Detectives Abe Campo, Cornelius Ashton, Jordan Mirakian, and Dave Gensemer, along with team leader Sgt Jim Cota (who has been a police officer for 23 years), LL nod their heads. Being a cop is a far more complex occupation than most people realize, they’ve learned.

What do members of the public mostly not get about being a cop, I ask?

Det Gensemer, an LBPD officer since 2006 with a total of 18 years experience, says, “We care about safety, our own and others. We don’t wake up in the morning and think, I hope I’m involved in a shooting today. Just the opposite.”

Det Gensemer handles crimes against persons, including homicide and sexual assault.

The recent shooting at Cress Street – two shots were fired when a car driven by a known criminal headed directly toward the police officer attempting to bar its way – is obviously on their minds.

“As a kid, you see a cop with his car and his firearm and you think that’s cool, then you become a cop and realize the last thing you want to do is shoot,” Det Abe Campo says. Campo, who handles property crimes, such as burglaries and thefts, has been a police officer for seven years, five on patrol and two as a detective.

“Also, people don’t realize that when you’re a cop, you’re a cop 24/7, whether you’re on or off duty,” Det Gensemer adds. “My neighbors introduce me as ‘Dave, he’s a cop.’ I can feel the change in atmosphere right away.”

Which is true, I realize. No one becomes guarded when being introduced to, say, a plumber or a marketing manager, and I’m sure the curiosity level is a lot different.

I wasn’t there to interrogate the detectives, but to learn more about them on a personal level – so, on a lighter note, I asked how the team handles stress, and was introduced to two desktop stress pigs, a blue one and a black one, both of which squeal satisfyingly when squeezed.

Doughnuts provide stress relief: “Who doesn’t love doughnuts?”

“The stress pigs definitely help,” Sgt Cota says, fully conscious of the irony of the pig motif, “and all of us work out, weights and so on. And then there are…” Cota casts a meaningful look toward Abe Campo, “…doughnuts, though they don’t last long when this guy is around. What happened to the pink box that was here earlier?”

Was I in at the start of the Case of the Missing Doughnuts? But no, a confession was quickly obtained and no arrests ensued.

Back to more serious matters. What are some challenges unique to police officers, and especially for our relatively small investigative group of four detectives in a city of approximately 24,000, never mind hundreds of thousands of visitors?

“You have to wear many hats”

Det Gensemer tells me, “During the course of 24 hours we have to wear many hats. Take a case of child molestation. You talk to the victim, choosing your words with care, your heart aching for the kid, and you’re thinking of your own kids, too, how terrible that would be. Then you talk to the mom, who is devastated, and you need to get the facts while being empathetic.

“You interview the suspect and you have to keep your composure despite any anger you might be feeling. Maybe later that day you’re in court on a different case, being aggressively questioned by a defense attorney. Maybe the media calls and they’re questioning your integrity but you have to stay professional. You get back to the station and you write your report, deal with administrative matters. Then you go back home where you’re a husband and a father. And then you’re called out again within the hour, maybe there’s been a homicide.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Police cars line Thalia after the officer-involved shooting

Yet, despite the challenges of their jobs – especially now that, as Det Campo notes, “With social media, it sometimes seems like we’re all being painted with a broad brush, as if we’re the enemy” – the men clearly relish the demands as well as the rewards of their jobs and the camaraderie the team enjoys.

Sgt Cota comments, “We hear all the time about crime increasing in Laguna Beach. While that may be true – partly because of the way society is changing, and partly because more criminals are coming into town to take advantage of people not locking their cars or homes or being careless with their possessions – it is also true that we have an excellent record of catching the criminals.”

Recent successes

The LBPD team can certainly boast of many recent successes, from the arrests of the Bearded Wonder Bandit; Laguna resident and serial embezzler Linda Mulder; and the San Bernardino couple who burgled a string of vehicles. And the LBPD took the Uber sexual assault suspect into custody within 24 hours of receiving the report.

Crimes involving violence against juveniles as well as abductions and molestation cases are hard to forget. Det Ashton, who has worked on juvenile crimes for the past two years – involving Laguna residents under the age of 18 or juveniles from other areas who come into Laguna – says those kinds of cases keep him awake at night.

“The good thing though is when we feel we’ve been able to prevent a very serious tragedy,” he adds.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kay Metis

On patrol in Laguna

The detectives revel in the positive aspects of their job. Det Ashton, awarded Officer of the Year this April, recalls a recent domestic altercation on Father’s Day where his presence cooled things down.

“Everyone involved in a situation like that sees things a little differently. As the neutral person, I can help each of them see things from another perspective. It’s a great feeling to know I’ve made a difference.”

Det Ashton believes that force of personality can do the most good. And he says that now, with time and experience, he thinks of the people he deals with in his cases “not as threats, but as humans with a story.”

Then there’s the satisfaction of a solved case, even though it may take a while: Det Mirakian’s cases, which focus on economic crimes and fraud, can go on for months or years and often involve many different agencies working together, from the FBI to other OC police departments.

“Mostly we can cover for each other, but Mirakian’s cases? That’s a whole different ballgame sometimes because they’re often about complex financial matters,” his fellow officers agree. “But he doesn’t hesitate to help us.”

Why a cop?

I asked each team member when he first decided he wanted to be a police officer.

Interestingly, each of them resolved to be a cop shortly after a close encounter with a police officer during their teens, or in Sgt Cota’s case, in his early twenties.

“I grew up with a single mom in a bad neighborhood in San Diego and I was told the things all young black men are told: back off if you see a cop, don’t talk back, beware of the cops,” Det Ashton, an 18 year veteran, says.

“A School Resource Officer, Mike Harris, came to give a presentation when I was 13 and I stood up in class and I said, ‘I don’t like cops.’ He asked me, why? I found I couldn’t really explain, it was just what I had been taught. Between the time I spent with him, and becoming a Police Explorer, I learned to trust the police, see their values as my values, appreciate leadership qualities.”

School Resource Officers and Police Explorers are key influencers

Det Abe Campo also grew up in a challenging environment, in Los Angeles. In his case, the school resource officer was on a different campus, which Campo and his friends used to pass on the way to their school.

“He made us feel important, he was a really nice guy, he spent time with us. He was a huge influence on me,” Det Campo says. “We need School Resource Officers on every campus in Laguna Beach. One-on-one relationships are incredibly important in influencing the younger generation, especially this one, with all the challenges that social media bring.”

Det Gensemer was impressed in his teens by a Police Explorer he encountered as a youth. “He was a sharp dresser,” he says, “but more important of course, he was friendly, he had great values, I really admired him.”

The team enjoys warm camaraderie

Det Mirakian had a close encounter with crime at 17 years of age. He was robbed while working as a cashier at Baskin Robbins in Anaheim and subsequently went for a ride-along with police officers.

“I was hooked,” he says.

Team leader Sgt Cota – “Sarge” – who is obviously much respected by his team for his “my success comes from their success” approach, had a potentially lucrative career going in real estate at the age of 21. Then he too went on a ride-along with a buddy and was intrigued.

“It was the LA riots in 1993 that really sold me on being a cop,” he says. “I wanted to be part of the solution.”

Happily, what has most surprised these men as police officers in Laguna Beach is the level of support from the community.

“Different from Los Angeles County,” Det Campo notes. ”That’s for sure.”

Sgt Cota and Det Mirakian spent some time at the Festival of the Arts opening. “So many people came up to us and said thank you for keeping us safe,” they say. “It was a great feeling. We love our community.”

All five pay tribute to their spouses and families. “It takes a special kind of person to marry a cop,” they say. “We’re lucky.”

What I learned during my conversation

I learned a lot talking to the five men (soon Joy Butterfield will take over as Juvenile Crimes detective, adding to the diversity of the team) and briefly to Captain Jeff Calvert, who has instituted new communication strategies that are making a positive difference in the department and who absolutely glows with pride talking about the men and women under his command.

As each police officer emphasized to me, they’re human, they don’t always make the perfect decisions, and they understand that criticism is part of the job and fair game.

But to be on call 24/7, work countless overtime hours and deal with the challenges they face every day? To be held to the highest of standards because, as Det Gensemer says, “a cop is a cop even when off-duty”?

People have the right to hold police to the highest of standards, of course, and the media have an obligation to act as watchdogs of society. That’s as it should be.

But I can’t even begin to imagine putting my life potentially on the line every single day. That takes dedication and a sense of duty that is much to be admired.

And now please pass me the stress pig. Trying to summarize a fascinating two-and-a-half hour conversation with five police officers and a captain within the confines of this ever-expanding article has been quite a challenge.

I only hope I have done the cops justice, so to speak.