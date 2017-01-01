A Note from Lynette

Introducing our editorial intern, Alexis Amaradio

Stu News Laguna is thrilled to announce that Alexis Amaradio, newly graduated from Laguna Beach High School, will be our intern this summer. Alexis is smart, she’s enthusiastic, and she’s reliable – key qualities for a journalist who needs to meet our demanding twice-weekly deadlines with the grace, poise and calm that all the rest of us exhibit. (Well – not really. Not always. But sometimes!)

And what organization would not be thrilled to have a TV star on board? Alexis and her family – which includes her mom, Amy Amaradio, her stepdad Chris Keller, three-month old Gemma, and three-year-old Rocco – are featured on this season’s Born This Way reality series, which airs on A&E on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Brother Rocco, who has Down Syndrome, is having a great time on the show, Alexis says.

So one of Alexis’s first assignments will be to take us behind the scenes of a reality show. Stay tuned!

“I am so excited about this opportunity with Stu News,” Alexis says. “I want to be part of as much as possible, interviews, writing stories, the formatting, everything.”

Alexis tells me that she has always loved to write. At an early age she penned several mysteries, including one entitled The Missing Tennis Racquet.

Though she may write a novel one day – “Who knows what life will bring?” as she wisely notes – her main interest lies in reporting the facts, just as her early creative writing efforts drew strongly from her own experiences (The Missing Tennis Racquet was, she notes, partly autobiographical).

Stu News put her to work immediately. On her first day, Alexis joined staff writer Dianne Russell in interviewing the kids at the Square Roots Theatre Camp.

“I loved it,” she told me, “but I was a little overwhelmed, wanting to include all the kids’ comments and knowing the article couldn’t be too long.”

All writers understand that challenge. I feel sure Alexis will do brilliantly.

Alexis plans to enjoy the summer and in the fall will attend Saddleback Community College. In two years she plans to transfer to either USC or UCLA.

Alexis loves Laguna, and she loves what we do.

And we love having her on board!