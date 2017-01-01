Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance: Joint community workshop will be held Wed July 26 at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday July 26 at 6 p.m., The City of Laguna Beach Planning Commission will host a joint community workshop with the Housing and Human Services Committee and Senior Housing Task Force to review staff’s preliminary recommendations and gather public input regarding an amendment to Chapter 25.17 of the Laguna Beach Municipal Code and an amendment to the City’s Local Coastal Program relating to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), also referred to as the Second Residential Unit Ordinance.

The proposed amendment is intended to bring the City’s Zoning Ordinance into compliance with State law enacted on January 1, 2017.

The intent of the new legislation (SB 1069 and AB 2299) is to address California’s housing shortage by making it easier to develop ADUs, which are believed to provide affordable housing options for family members, students, the elderly, in-home health care providers, the disabled, and other vulnerable populations at or below market prices within existing neighborhoods.

Law also addresses development barriers

The law also addresses development barriers related to parking requirements, waiver of water and sewage connection fees, and exceptions for fire sprinkler requirements when they are not required for the primary residence.

Further, staff is proposing additional changes to the existing ordinance for consideration based on feedback from the public, the Senior Housing Task Force and the Housing and Human Services Committee.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday July 26 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 505 Forest Ave.

For more information on the Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance Update, contact: Monique Alaniz-Flejter (949) 497-0744 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or

Melinda Dacey (949) 497-0327 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.