ARTopia: Let your imagination run and creativity fly! Annual LOCA Art Exhibit open for submissions, July 13

Gallery Q is pleased to partner with LOCA Arts Education for its fourth exhibit of the 2017 season. LOCA members, teachers, and students are encouraged to submit their artwork for the upcoming exhibit ARTopia. All media will be accepted for this exhibition including paintings, mixed media, photographs, jewelry, sculptures, textiles or ceramics.

The exhibit runs from July 17 through Sep 8, and all media will be accepted. Artists may submit up to 3 entries. The entry fee is $25 for the first piece, and $5 for each additional entry. Artwork must remain for the entire show. Artwork can be dropped off with completed application form at Susi Q Center.

Additional submissions are $5/each on Thurs, July 13, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. and Fri, July 14, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. Exhibitors are encouraged to send a photograph and/ or a brief description of the piece(s) submitted for installation. Late submissions will not be accepted.

On Fri, July 28, from 3:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. the LOCA Art Exhibit invites all friends and family to join the reception. Beverages and light snacks provided. Limited free underground parking. The exhibition dates where the artwork will be on display in the Gallery Q will be during normal business hours on July 17 - Sept 8, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Gallery Q is looking forward to viewing all the unique submissions and creating a gallery for all to view. For additional fees, guidelines, and application form, visit http://www.thesusiq.org/gallery-q.html and download the application. Gallery Q is located 380 Third Street, with a phone number of 949-464-6645.