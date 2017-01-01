City Manager Updates

Laguna Beach Trolley: The Trolley system is in full swing with extended summer hours. Residents of the Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon and Arch Beach Heights can now hop on a trolley to take them to the beach, downtown or to the Art Festivals. Hours for the Neighborhood Trolley are Mon – Thurs 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. For additional information, go to http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/transit_and_trolleys/citybus.htm

Citywide Sidewalk Repairs: A City contractor is scheduled to remove and replace damaged and/or displaced concrete sidewalks, curbs, and driveways on Park Avenue from Wendt Terrace to Tahiti Avenue and the Mystic Hills area from July 17 through September 8. Work will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. During working hours, traffic control operations will be in place and minor traffic impacts can be anticipated. For any questions, please contact Tom Sandefur, Associate Civil Engineer, 949-497-0792 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Work at the former Community Services Building: Renovations are ongoing at the former Community Services Department adjacent to City Hall. During the week of July 10-14, a new sewer line is expected to be installed in front of the building. During this phase of construction, there will be periodic noise from jackhammer equipment, and closures of the lawn and sidewalk area in front of the building for the pipe trenches. In addition, two parking spaces will be closed off intermittently in front of City Hall to load trucks with debris and deliver materials. For any questions, please contact Louis Kneip, Project Director, (949) 464-6688 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Design Review Board: The City of Laguna Beach Design Review Board will begin their review of the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element (LSHE) and Resource Document on Thursday, July 13, during the Design Review Board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall (505 Forest Avenue).

Irvine Bowl Tennis and Main Beach Basketball Court Resurfacing: Routine maintenance and resurfacing work at the Irvine Bowl Tennis Courts will take place Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, and the Main Beach Basketball Courts will take place Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 21. For any questions, please contact Alexis Braun, Recreation Supervisor, (949) 497-0762 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .