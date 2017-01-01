This terrific Hairspray, rooted in the sixties, will stick with you long after you leave the Playhouse

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Welcome to the ‘60s,1962, to be precise, a year of big hair (named beehives and bubbles, thus the need for Aquanet), bobby socks, and big ideas. Not fringe theater by any means, Hairspray represents this era to a T, it’s a rollicking homage to a place in time marked by American Bandstand, saddle shoes, and poodle skirts (and other remnants of the ‘50s).

James W. Gruessing Jr. as Edna Turnblad, Nicole Powell as Tracy Turnblad

The talented cast carries it off, fitting together seamlessly, to give the audience equal measures of rockin’ music and dancing, humor, nostalgia, and a grim look at segregation. The cast is composed of standout performers, from Nicole Powell as Tracy Turnblad, to the youngest member, Faith Nibbe, to James Gruessing as Edna Turnblad, and Dwan Hayes as Motormouth Maybelle. In fact, all the members of the company give stellar performances, making it impossible to single anyone out. They truly give meaning to the term “company.”

Tanner Calicutt, Nicole Powell, Dwan Hayes, Faith Nibbe, Jovan E. Watlington, Kristen Daniels, and Ensemble

Credit is also due to the richly creative behind the scene artists; the directors and designers who authentically conjure up the ‘60s in every detail, from the settings to the costumes. Just before the play ends, the company sings “You can’t stop the Beat,” and, I didn’t want it to stop.

This terrific Hairspray will stick with you long after you leave.

The production will run through Sunday, July 30 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Performances will be Wed through Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Thurs and Sat at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will no Thurs matinee performances on July 13 & 27. There will be additional performances on Sunday, July 16 & 30 at 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $45- $80 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mon – Sat 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.