July 11 is apparently a day to bake and bond

July 11 is National Blueberry Muffins Day and also Cheer Up the Lonely Day, according to the website www.holidayinsights.com.

The synergy is clear: It’s a day to bake and bond.

Here’s a blueberry brie scone recipe from www.completelydelicious.com - scones need their day in the sun too, don’t they? Muffins too often steal the spotlight.

Blueberry brie scones

Ingredients:

2 cups (250 grams) all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons (71 grams) unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes

1/2 cup (120 ml, 4 fl oz) milk, cold

1 large egg, lightly beaten

4 ounces (115 grams) brie cheese, broken into pieces

4 ounces (115 grams) fresh blueberries

Milk or lightly beaten egg, for wash

Coarse sugar, for sprinkling

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the butter and use a pastry cutter or knife to cut the butter into the dry ingredients until butter is roughly the size of small peas (some will be larger, others smaller).

Combine the milk and beaten egg and add to the bowl. Stir until the mixture comes together into a sticky dough. Add the blueberries and brie pieces and fold in gently until incorporated. Pat out dough on a lightly floured surface to about and inch thick. Cut into triangles or rounds.

Place on the prepared sheet pan and brush with a lightly beaten egg and sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake until golden, about 15-20 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes on the pan and then serve immediately.

So much for the blueberries: Now what about all the lonely people? (“Where do they all come from?”)

So here’s our suggestion: Once you’ve baked those scones, or your favorite muffin blueberries, take them to a lonely friend or relative.

Or maybe think about volunteering through www.thesusiq.com to help lonely seniors?

By the way, the website notes that Cow Appreciation Day is coming up on July 15. What will you do to celebrate the bovine? Time to chew that over.