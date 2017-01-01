Ranger Jack wrangles animal puppets as he presents a show full of music and fun at LBL on July 13

On Thurs, July 13, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Ranger Jack brings his talents in puppetry and music (guitar and piano) to the Laguna Beach Library for a show packed with music and merriment, as he introduces some of his animal puppets to the audience. An interactive show, it has been described as, “Lively and engaging.”

Ranger Jack began his children’s songwriting career in the spring of 2011, after more than 20 years as a music teacher, producer and performer. He had an epiphany after spotting an ad in “Backstage West” magazine soliciting children’s music for a New York City music publishing company.

He says, “I am so excited about the new year. Spending much of my winter break making puppets, I went from having 8 to now almost 30 plush animal puppets. Well, besides “Fire Chief,” a funny baby and a monster that go back to my early days, they are all animals, if you include my new dragon, that is.”

This is a free event. The library is located at 363 Glenneyre St. For more information, call 949-497-1733.